Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘I decided there was more to life than milking cows – I’m having the time of my life’

Caroline Allen talks to two men whose lives were transformed by the Men on the Move physical activity programme

Billy McMahon in his home town of Ramelton, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand
Billy McMahon says Men on the Move has changed his life Expand
Dungarvan man Eugene Tobin has lost 5st Expand

Close

Billy McMahon in his home town of Ramelton, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

Billy McMahon in his home town of Ramelton, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

Billy McMahon says Men on the Move has changed his life

Billy McMahon says Men on the Move has changed his life

Dungarvan man Eugene Tobin has lost 5st

Dungarvan man Eugene Tobin has lost 5st

/

Billy McMahon in his home town of Ramelton, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

Caroline Allen

When Donegal man Billy McMahon says that taking part in a Men on the Move pilot programme was “absolutely life-changing”, he isn’t exaggerating. The indoor and outdoor exercise sessions organised at Ray Community Centre by Donegal Sports Partnership in conjunction with the HSE back in 2015 saw him shed three stone and gain a whole new social circle as he turned 50.

That new-found sense of well-being led to him implementing a slew of changes in the years that followed, the most dramatic of which has been quitting dairy farming 15 months ago and converting a van into a campervan last year.

“My wife, Anne, drives and I pedal. We completed the Wild Atlantic Way last year,” says Billy, who suffered from depression in the past.

Most Watched

Privacy