Macra na Feirme Young Leadership award winner Sarah Condren has come a long way since her early childhood days when she had to be lifted over the slatted floor of the cow shed on her family farm.

'I could never see myself sitting at a desk all day'

The 28-year-old from Castletown, Co Wexford was among a number of Macra members honoured at the Macra na Feirme Leadership Awards in Dublin last week.

Sarah has been a member of Johnstown/Coolgreany Macra in Co Wicklow since 2010. From taking part in dairystock judging to dressing up as a horse-meat burger, Sarah feels she has gotten the full Macra experience in the last eight years. "I got in to it initially because I liked the dairy stock judging side of things but I really like the social side of it. There's a great mix of ages and everyone does their best to get involved," says Sarah.

"I dressed up as a horse-meat burger for a fancy dress before just as a laugh and another time I dressed as a Nokia 3310 for the Muskerry Macra Rally. I won best dressed at that." Having held previous roles as treasurer and secretary of her own club, Sarah is now county secretary of Wicklow Macra, where she runs a successful young farmers' development group.