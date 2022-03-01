Humans have created the Age of Fire: the Pyrocene epoch

We have so changed our world that instead of being the custodians of fire, it is now out of control

Fired up: John Connell cautions over the impact of blazes on the planet

I lit the fire this weekend after coming in from a brisk walk on the farm and I remarked to my wife that this is becoming a political act.

I like a mixed fire of briquettes, turf and later coal to really get the heat going. Fire is perhaps our oldest act as humans. It was fire that helped us cook our first meat, it was fire that cleared the lands to bring on fresh grass and in my old home of Australia fire stick farming by Aboriginal people is perhaps the oldest still intact agricultural management system of farms and landscape in existence.

We live in the time of the anthropocene — the proposed epoch that counts humanity’s time upon the earth. As Tim Flannery, the Australian climate scientist has called it, the long hot summer of the last 8,000 years.

But recently I came across Stephen J Pyne, a fire expert who has been carrying out research into fire for decades. Professor Pyne, in his many books on fire, has came up with a new term for our age: the Pyrocene, namely the age of fire.

From first being the custodian of fire, humans have so changed our world that fire is now, as a result of our actions, out of control.

In 2019/2020 we witnessed a unique six-month window in which two major fire types burned on the globe. On one hand, we had the man-made fires of the Amazon, where land was cleared to make way for agricultural grazing, while on the opposite side of the world, climate-induced fires ripped through the Australian bush, burning 18.6 million hectares.

The Brazilian wildfires were started by humans to create farmland, with 80,000 fires set across Brazil in August 2019.

Those fires have now gone and the land has been claimed but at what cost to the overall health of the planet?

The Amazonian rainforest, instead of being a carbon holder, is now emitting more Co2 than it absorbs. This is the direct result of man-made fires in that forest which have led to the demise of the lungs of the world.

Fire — a great tool of our civilisation — is in ways coming back to haunt us. Just this week the Guardian newspaper reported that by 2050 wildfires were likely to increase by a third and that there would be fires in new, previously unaffected, countries, from Europe to the Americas.

Indeed the report says that megafires resistant to suppression could emerge in southern California, part of the food basket of the US. Such fires would of course have a knock-on effect on food production.

While Ireland and the neighbouring UK will be safe from these wildfires for some time to come it has made me think of all the nations where this will not be the case.

Lighting the fire is a political act now in so many different ways. From talk of turf wars in this nation to the out-of-control fires of the global south.

Like it or not the Pyrocene, it would seem, is here to stay.

John Connell lives and farms in Co Longford