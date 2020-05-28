Farming

Close

Premium

Howard puts best foot forward in effort to reach the next level

Flying High: Bandon AC long jumper Shane Howard using a bale of straw during a training session at the family farm in Rathcormac, Co Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Flying High: Bandon AC long jumper Shane Howard using a bale of straw during a training session at the family farm in Rathcormac, Co Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Flying High: Bandon AC long jumper Shane Howard using a bale of straw during a training session at the family farm in Rathcormac, Co Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Flying High: Bandon AC long jumper Shane Howard using a bale of straw during a training session at the family farm in Rathcormac, Co Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

Mike Powell, the great American track and field star, used to say that a long jumper shouldn't change the foot they use for take-off unless they are willing to do it and their body is willing to do it also.

Shane Howard didn't have any choice. Now established as the best long jumper in the country, as a success-filled 2019 segued into a now barren 2020, the Corkman was faced with a dilemma.

He has osteoarthritis in his left leg. It didn't hurt him when he jumped. It didn't really hurt him when he ran. But it did when he took off. And if he can't take off, he can't jump. A simple equation but a difficult solution.

Related Content