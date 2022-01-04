How Trinity college’s vast land holdings financed much of its building boom in the 1800s and beyond

Until the early 1900s, Trinity College Dublin was one of the country’s largest land owners, with thousands of peasant tenants subleasing nearly 200,000 acres of land, or just over 1pc of the entire landmass in Ireland.

Revenue from its land holdings accounted for 58pc of the university’s income in 1860, financing much of the college’s building boom in the 1800s.

At 195,573 acres, the estates of Trinity College were at their peak among the largest holdings of land in the British Isles.

Founded in 1592, Trinity itself has said its history is bound up with issues such as colonialism, plantation and imperialism at home and abroad.

Recently attention has been drawn to the college’s connections to the Atlantic slave trade through George Berkeley, a globally renowned philosopher and Trinity scholar and slave owner, after whom Trinity named one of its libraries.

This has opened up a public debate about Trinity’s financial and other connections to the slave trade. Trinity is now seeking to address its complex legacy, with an investigation into its history underway and its once significant land portfolio in Ireland is among the areas to be studied.

While significant, its once vast estates have attracted little attention over the years.

In one of the few books on the subject, Robert MacCarthy, the former Dean of Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, highlighted that revenues from the estate enabled the college to build and support its medical and scientific schools, which he said have been among its “chief glories” in the last 150 years.

MacCarthy’s analysis in The Trinity College Estates, 1800-1923 also threw a spotlight on another murky corner of 19th century landlordism, namely, middlemen, which became critical to the college’s management of its vast estates.





Royal grant

Trinity acquired its vast land holdings largely by Royal grants or gifts from the British Government.

The granting of large landholdings to institutions like Trinity were the government third-level education grants system of that period, MacCarthy said, highlighting that land grants also had a great advantage of being free from subsequent interference and control by the state.

Indeed, he said the reality of having the state as paymaster was brutally brought home to Trinity in 1921 when Lloyd George informed it that his promise to include financial provision for the college in the Anglo Irish treaty had “escaped his memory”.

At 195,573 acres, the Trinity estate at its peak amounted to 1.08pc of the whole country in the 1800s. However, apart from their size, MacCarthy pointed out that the college’s estates were “not well placed”, the bulk of the land, 63,230ac and 75,326ac respectively, concentrated in Donegal and Kerry.

It was said a large proportion of the land there was of inferior quality, and much of it was bare mountain.

The other large concentration of land was 23,000 acres of prime-quality land in Armagh, with the remainder of the college’s landholding scattered over 13 counties.

The size of individual estates ranged from 10,000 acres in Co Fermanagh to a mere 26 acres in Offaly, or Kings County, as it was known.

The largest part of the estate in Munster came from lands of the Earl of Desmond forfeited to the crown in 1586, while in 1595 the college was granted ‘patent of discovery’ on land forfeited for rebellion and as yet undetected and employed agents to track down such lands.

In 1610, the second great benefaction from the crown occurred when a large block of land in Ulster was received as part of a wholesale transfer of land, from the native Irish proprietors, known as the Ulster plantation.

Management

The management of such a vast estate scattered across the country proved difficult for Trinity at a time when communications and transportation were poor and the college came to depend on a middleman system to manage the lands.

The strict definition of a middleman was the recipient of a lease who himself re-lets all or part of the land.

In treating its property in this way, Trinity College was no different from most other corporate bodies at the time.

The practice had a number of upsides for the college, which MacCarthy pointed out as:

“The lease bore all risks inseparable from land ownership, of failing to find tenants in times of rural distress or loss by bankrupt or absconding tenants. The lease also performed the necessary detailed supervision for which the college would otherwise have had to employ an administrative staff.”

However, MacCarthy also pointed out there was a heavy price to be paid.

The rent Trinity received for its lands represented only a portion of its true value and came to be regarded as 50pc; the rest went into the pockets of various layers of middlemen.

Four distinct categories of middlemen could be identified in late 18th century Ireland, MacCarthy said. These were:

1. The Protestant chief tenant who was a legacy after 17th-century plantations.

2. In many non-plantation areas, old Roman Catholic families were 31-year lease holders. This was especially so in Munster, where one of the best examples are the O’Connells, who also emerged as middlemen on the college estate of Iveragh towards the end of the 18th century.

3. The lease speculator who was non-farming tenants jobbing in leases. It was this class of middleman which was very frequently found holding college land.

4. The perpetuity tenant holding a lease for three lives renewable forever, who was a middleman in name only. Although the tenant at the beginning of such a three-life lease might have been a farmer and an employer likely to improve. He tended to leave heirs, who at the end after these had turned into profit renters.





Tenants

As for the college’s interest in tenants working the land, MacCarthy said they “appear in the college papers only when and for as long as they were of administrative concern to the college” and said before the advent of some directly held estates in the latter half of the 19th century, such concern would have been “very fleeting indeed”.

Many of the Trinity estates, particularly in Kerry, had huge populations living on tiny parcels of land.

MacCarthy points to “a less attractive side” to middlemen which came increasingly to the fore as the Irish population increased during the boom period between 1793 and 1815.

The middleman was an intermediary who sublet land, but in response to population pressure, the middleman tended to exercise a little control on further subletting among their tenants, which led to overpopulation in many areas.

There is also evidence of families being evicted from the Trinity lands. In May 1849, the Leinster Express newspaper reported that Trinity College Dublin had issued eviction notice against a number of tenants in Co Kerry.

The paper also noted in the same edition that “in Kerry, one fourth of the inhabitants were in receipt of outdoor relief”.

In his book, MacCarthy explained that despite the middleman system having many negative consequences for the college, it persisted with it right into the 19th century. He says this was because many college fellows had a personal financial interest in maintaining the system and the fact that middlemen formed the backbone of “Irish prodistsantism” at the time.

However, by 1881 and the passage of the subsequent Land Acts, the knell for Irish landlordism had sounded.

Over the coming decades, the college would sell its lands to the occupying tenantry and various iterations of the land commissions.