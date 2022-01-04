Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How Trinity college’s vast land holdings financed much of its building boom in the 1800s and beyond

Changing times: Revenues from Trinity&rsquo;s vast estate helped to build many of historic buildings on the college&rsquo;s world-famous campus Expand
Trinity Expand
Trinity Expand
Expand
College Green Expand

Close

Changing times: Revenues from Trinity&rsquo;s vast estate helped to build many of historic buildings on the college&rsquo;s world-famous campus

Changing times: Revenues from Trinity’s vast estate helped to build many of historic buildings on the college’s world-famous campus

Trinity

Trinity

Trinity

Trinity

College Green

College Green

/

Changing times: Revenues from Trinity’s vast estate helped to build many of historic buildings on the college’s world-famous campus

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Until the early 1900s, Trinity College Dublin was one of the country’s largest land owners, with thousands of peasant tenants subleasing nearly 200,000 acres of land, or just over 1pc of the entire landmass in Ireland.

Revenue from its land holdings accounted for 58pc of the university’s income in 1860, financing much of the college’s building boom in the 1800s.

Most Watched

Privacy