How to live hobby ever after - How do you follow your passion and pay the bills?
In the modern world of work, it's not just millennials who have multi-faceted careers. We may be most familiar with the celebrities who have fingers in different career pies, such as the model-slash-food writer Roz Purcell or the model-slash-actor-slash-novelist Cara Delevingne, but it's becoming a popular career move for midlifers too. Irish professionals are increasingly diversifying their occupations, improving their work/life balance and turning their hobby into a second job.
Blogger/social media editor/ podcast creator Emma Gannon's new book The Multi-Hyphen Method teaches that it doesn't matter if you're a bookkeeper with an online jewellery business or a nurse with a yoga school - we can all channel our own entrepreneurial spirit to have better lives. She argues these so-called 'hyphenated careers' provide a way of work that can suit everyone, and the options are limitless.
More than hobbyists, these career jugglers consider their cocktail of roles essential to their well-being and dismiss the notion they ought to focus on one thing for the rest of their adult lives as boring. They don't want or need to define themselves by one role.
While there aren't any official Irish figures, a survey by Coople, a British website for freelance staff hiring, found that 12pc of men and 16pc of women have more than one job.
John Heagney runs Cycle Holidays Ireland, guiding bike tours along the Wild Atlantic Way, but when people ask him what he does, he tells them he's a farmer. "It's ingrained in me," he says.
"Like an addiction, my grá for the land, the stock and the ties to my childhood have made me an incurable farmer. I set up the cycle tours to make money so that I could go on farming. I love running the tours, but farming runs deeper in me."
He admits he could probably make more money from renting out the land and just running the tours. But he can't let go of the farm in Portumna, Co Galway. "Those that went before me worked hard to hold the land in tougher times. I don't plan on letting them down."
What are the benefits of having two different jobs?