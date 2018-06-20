How to live hobby ever after - How do you follow your passion and pay the bills?

"A break is as good as a rest, or so the old proverb goes," says John. "You're in a better position financially when you have two things on the go. 9/11 really affected my cycling business but I was able to farm away then as usual. Then farming was wiped out by the foot and mouth crisis but I was able to fall back on the cycling while that was going on. It's always better to have two different incomes. "There's very little social interaction with the cows, but the cycling means I'm always meeting new people."

Experts say the rise of the multifaceted career (or 'slashie') is down to the fact many people now must have an assortment of jobs in order to eat. But for many other people, one of their jobs pays the bills while the second provides more of a creative outlet.

Alan Foran is a business lecturer at CCT College by day and he balances it with something more entrepreneurial and risky by night. He's also the owner of a Mexican grocery and cooking school, Picado Mexican.

Alan's lecturing job is a solid earner to pay the bills and his side gig isn't so much about the cash as it is about building something into the future. "My two jobs are different, but they complement each other," he says. "With Picado Mexican, I am running a business. This means looking at everything from future business strategies and purchasing patterns, to how many people we have coming in for the next supper club and do we have enough toilet paper. Basically, dealing with lots of different things on the one day. "As a lecturer I teach classes at set times, I mark assignments during the term and set exams as well, answer questions from students and update my lecture material. While there is structure, it's still varied and, of course, having different classes made up of different people, makes it very different and a lot of fun at times.

"Having a full-time paid job while kickstarting the business meant I was financially secure and had less stress," adds Alan. "The last few years with Picado has been about growing the business and reinvesting, so having a second job does take some pressure off you. It has allowed the business to find its feet without financial pressures. It meant I could set up and grow the business but still pay a mortgage and have money for regular bills.

"I love my day job - I'm an academic at heart. I love sharing knowledge, exchanging ideas and having the chance to shape future entrepreneurs and managers. Running my business on the other hand, is like having my own private research playground." Is working two or more jobs sustainable long-term? It ultimately comes down to why someone does it. Kate Ryan is a writer and a tour guide. She is also the founder of Flavour.ie, a website dedicated to promoting West Cork food. "The biggest chunk of my time is spent writing," she says. "That is my first love, so I usually say that I am a food writer and I also run experiential food tours and events. It's a combo that always sparks interest from other people.

"Every day is packed with action, but at the same time, it is varied so my days are always interesting," she says. "There's a good split between time I spend working solo and opportunities to be social - in real life and in my online life too." Kate says that having different gigs keeps her busy, but it's a deliberate choice and is very fulfilling. "I always wanted all three roles to merge into one thing: a love of food. Foodies are great company with each other - we never run out of things to talk about - so I find what I do really social. I've made so many new friends through the work I do, so although there is a serious side to what I do, it often doesn't feel like work."

Proof that a 'slashie' career can be a hugely rewarding way to make money.

Irish Independent