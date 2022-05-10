How this social farm is tacking rural isolation as it opens a new farm shop

The farm runs evening courses for all ages, and semester-long training courses in horticulture. Photo: Don Moloney

Tom and his colleagues use a five-year crop rotation to manage the land without the use of artificial fertilisers or pesticides. Photo: Don Moloney

Social farms are proven to have "huge benefits" for people who suffer with mental health issues, says Tom. Photo: Don Moloney

The vegetables and eggs produced at Doon Social Farm are sold locally and will be sold from the new farm shop from this week. Photo: Don Moloney

Doon Social Farm is home to over 200 laying hens, five donkeys and two pigs. Photo: Don Moloney

Salad leaves growing in one of two industrial sized polytunnels at Doon Social Farm. Pictures by Don Moloney

Tom Kent on Doon Social Farm, where he is the manager. Photo by Liam Burke/Press 22

This Friday (May 13), Doon Social Farm in Limerick will host an open day to showcase its new farm shop and the rehabilitation, education and care services it provides.

“The volunteers will bring people all around the farm where there will be demonstrations on how to grow your own vegetables and how to make your own garden furniture and fixtures,” says farm manager Tom Kent.

“There will be a vintage tractor display by local farmers as well as a display by the local Men’s Shed. Visitors can come and learn about the animals and the courses we offer.”

Set up in 2020 by Ballyhoura Rural Service after 33ac of ground was donated by the Sisters of Mercy, the farm offers a range of courses to promote social care, rehabilitation and a range of health and well-being outcomes.

The farm also offers horticultural education through a Local Training Initiative and short day and evening courses delivered through Community Education.

“Social isolation, and rural isolation in particular, was a big issue in this area,” says Tom. “So Doon Social Farm was set up to tackle this by providing somewhere that young people and other community groups could go to meet others and learn about biodiversity, farming and the farm-to-fork journey.

“There was a need for something for young people, to get them outdoors and learning about our connection to food and where it comes from — a different place to interact.

“There was also a need for somewhere that could cater for the social care areas in the community.”

The farm provides hands-on educational courses which can be tailored for individuals and groups.

“We have a wide variety of people come to the farm, from both primary and secondary school, HSE mental health groups, youth services, disability groups and homeless services,” says Tom.

The main aims of the social farm and its programmes, he says, are to instil self-confidence in those who visit, providing them with access to outdoor green spaces and educating them about biodiversity and growing organic sustainable food.

“Those who come to us take part in practical activities such as planting, propagation, harvesting and feeding the animals,” says Tom.

“Getting your hands dirty and working on a farm setting allows you to get out in the fresh air and interact with others.

“Putting your hands in the soil and working with it is also proven to raise serotonin levels in the brain, which are thought to help stabilise mood, so working with the land and sowing the vegetables is hugely beneficial for those suffering with mental illness.”

Tom says social farms are proven to have huge benefits for people who suffer with mental health issues and he and his colleagues are hoping to start working within the area of ‘social prescribing’ next.

“Often when people go to their GP suffering with mental illness they will be prescribed medication, but social prescribing offers a different approach,” he says.

“It’s where doctors and GPs prescribe their patients time on a social farm or other social setting like this. It’s proven to be very effective because getting out in the fresh air and interacting with others raises serotonin levels in the brain.”

The farm runs evening courses for all ages, and semester-long training courses in horticulture. From October, it will host a QQI Level 4 horticulture course.

Doon Social farm also operates as a working farm, with two industrial-sized polytunnels on the 5ac of land that it uses, growing a wide variety organic seasonal vegetables, which are sold locally. It also keeps over 200 hens, five donkeys and two pigs.

“Last week we sowed carrots and onions so they will be ready around September,” says Tom. “Next week we will start sowing the tomato seeds and after that we’ll be focusing on the brassicas such as cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and a few more unusual vegetables.

“We have a five-year crop rotation on our field which allows us to manage the land completely organically, without the use of any fertilisers or pesticides.

“Being organic, sustainable and promoting food security are core values for us.

“We’ve been selling our produce at local markets and to restaurants, shops and cafes in the locality and from the farm gate.”

The open day will take place from 11-2pm this Friday (May 13).