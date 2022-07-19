How this Dungarvan baker is using fruit he grows himself to live his self-employed dream

Fergal and his partner Caitriona with some of their produce in their orchard

Dungarvan’s Dún Artisan Bakery is about to celebrate its first year in business. Co-founders Fergal Walsh and Caitriona Keating juggle the demands of being self-employed, along with caring for their family of young boys.

The sourdough specialists live along the Waterford coast near Tramore and with the opening of their own bakery in 2021, their long-term commitment to self-sustainability is beginning to bear fruit.

“Caitriona studied nutrition at university and always had the goal of becoming self-employed in the food industry,” Fergal says.

“My route was less conventional. I started out as an electrician and hated it. I was 21 at the time, and even while I was living with friends I used to make soda bread.

“I took up jobs in various bakeries and food outlets in Ireland and further afield, spending time in Copenhagen and Brisbane.”

The couple wanted to run a bakery with sustainability at its core, with very low food miles attached to it.

They opened their own business on Main Street in Dungarvan, a coastal town renowned as a culinary destination.

“We source our flour from Oak Forest Mills in Kilkenny, Durrow Mills in Laois and Dunany Flour in Louth,” Fergal says.

“We would love for 100pc of the flour we use in the bakery to be Irish, but it’s just not possible at the moment. The wheat isn’t hard enough here, and soft wheat affects the quality of our sourdoughs.”

The couple have established a bakery with a hyper-seasonal, provenance-led menu which ebbs and flows weekly, often daily, as Fergal and Caitriona create breads and pastries that put the limelight on locally grown ingredients.

“I’m the baker and Caitriona is the bread-maker. Making sourdough is a three-day process and the starter is the foundation of our business,” Fergal says.

“There are a lot of variables at play so we try our best to keep everything under control. This week is very hot, but we have a couple of tricks to keep the process on track.

“On Fridays we usually have a monster bake, with 500 pastries and 500 breads prepared.

“Caitriona works Tuesdays through to Saturday and I work Wednesday through to Sunday. This allows us to make sure the business is looked after every day of the week while also making time for the kids and the farm.

“On a typical day, I start baking at four in the morning and finish up at around four in the afternoon. Caitriona works from 8am until 7pm most days. She’s the driving force behind the business and keeps us all on track.”

The bakery features the farm’s fruits and berries, rhubarb, baby beetroot, rainbow chard, kale and many more, all of which are hand-picked in the evenings and at weekends with the help of the couple’s four boys, Ceadyn (17), twins Shea and Cole (4), and Colin (2).

They also use elderflower, which the family forage locally.

Fergal and Caitriona’s passion for baking with the seasons and reducing their carbon footprint as much as possible is best demonstrated by their half-acre plot close to home.

Over the last five years, they have cultivated the land to establish a crop of over 200 berry bushes — black, red and white currants, summer and autumn raspberries, strawberries, black, red and green gooseberries, and around 10 varieties of tayberries and loganberries.

The only fruit bought into the bakery from an outside supplier are blueberries, but by next summer Dún will be self-sufficient on this front too, with plans for 40 of their own blueberry bushes to be planted and fruiting by then.

Their land is also home to a patch of wild garlic and 30 fruit trees, ranging from black cherries, figs, apples, and pears, to plums, peaches, quince and black elder.

These are all grown using the no-dig system, which replicates the forest floor to provide a natural, healthy and undisturbed habitat for the ecosystem to thrive underneath — and without the use of additives or pesticides.

The only fertiliser used is well rotted compost and a seaweed fertiliser which Caitriona and Fergal forage along the Waterford coast.

“We’re working with nature and want to encourage a diverse ecosystem along with the commercial fruit trees,” Fergal says.

“I’ve seen a lot of wildlife coming into the orchard, with field shrews and buzzards often circling around.”