How this Dublin woman went from milking two pet goats to running an acclaimed cheese-making enterprise

Angela O’Hanlon had to learn quickly when she bought two goats to milk for her family. When she tried her hand at making cheese, she quickly found she had a hit on her hands, and now she has expanded to 100 milking goats and Dingle Goats’ Cheese is supplying top-end outlets across Kerry and beyond

Kidding about: Angela O&rsquo;Hanlon of Dingle Goats Cheese on her farm at Inch, Lack, Anascaul, Co Kerry. Photos: Domnick Walsh Expand
Close

Kidding about: Angela O’Hanlon of Dingle Goats Cheese on her farm at Inch, Lack, Anascaul, Co Kerry. Photos: Domnick Walsh

Tamara Fitzpatrick

What started as two pet goats nine years ago has turned into a herd of 100 milking goats today and a business for Angela O’Hanlon.

Angela, who runs Dingle Goats’ Cheese, supplying hotels and restaurants throughout the country, says she never envisioned starting her own business when she first began milking two goats by hand in her back garden.

