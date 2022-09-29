How this Cork pig farmer is trying to cut his €5,500 a month electricity bill

Pig farmer Tom Sherman from Mallow, Cork keeps his dam-bred sows in a fully integrated unit. While feed and energy are his highest costs, “there’s not much more” he can do to run his ship any tighter.

“Feed is our biggest cost and always has been. It accounts for 75pc of our input costs.

“However, energy is now costing more than labour, and our electricity bill is roughly €5,500 a month.”

Piglets suckling their mother in the farrowing cabin on Tom's farm.

Piglets suckling their mother in the farrowing cabin on Tom's farm.

Pig farming, Tom says, is always a high-input system.

“We have electric heat pads in the farrowing rooms, and the weaners, growers and fat pigs are all in fan-controlled houses to keep them cool and keep the air fresh,” he says.

“These fans run all year round and they’re hugely important from an animal welfare and hygiene point of view.

“Light is very important too on a pig farm and all our buildings are on timers so that the lights come on automatically in the morning.

William Sherman checks one of the pens in the farrowing cabin

William Sherman checks one of the pens in the farrowing cabin

“You need a minimum of 300 lux of light for 18 hours a day to grow pigs.”

Over the last few years, Tom has replaced all the bulbs with LED to reduce his electricity bill. He says along with being easier and cheaper to run, they don’t create any heat, so they reduce the risk of fire in highly populated sheds.

Tom also mills his own feed on the farm and runs a ‘wet-feed’ system whereby all the pig feed is mixed with water and pumped into the sheds up to 17 times a day.

“There’s a very high energy cost in feeding pigs. We make all our own feed on-site and home milling is a huge cost,” he says.

Tom Sherman walking through his farrowing cabin on his farm in Mallow, Cork.

Tom Sherman walking through his farrowing cabin on his farm in Mallow, Cork.

“We make the feed at night at off-peak times to save electricity. We start milling at 11.30pm and we do this three or four times a week. The system is about 90pc automated.

“Labour isn’t the problem here, it’s energy costs.”

A delivery of about 28 tons of whole barley been unloaded into silos to be milled and used as feed for the pigs.

A delivery of about 28 tons of whole barley been unloaded into silos to be milled and used as feed for the pigs.

For the last five years, it has cost Tom 4c to produce every kilogram of pigmeat; this year however, it’s costing him 9c/kg.

“That’s over 100pc of an increase. Pig farms are run very efficiently; we’re milling by night and doing some of the feeding very early in the morning at off-peak times, so there’s not much else we can do.

“We already need to run things as efficiently as possible because the margins are so thin in this business.”