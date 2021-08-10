Former patient Clodagh Lynch with the crew of the Irish Community Air Ambulance and its new helicopter. Clodagh travelled in the previous helicopter from Bantry to Cork University Hospital after she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. From left: Paul Traynor (paramedic), Donnagh and James Ward (paramedic)

Coming to the rescue: Donnagh Verling with the air ambulance helicopter he pilots. Photo: Brian Lougheed

The medical team on board the Irish Community Air Ambulance are not farmers but they know what a PTO shaft is.

“There are guys in our jobs who are not from farming backgrounds who now know what a PTO is and there is a reason for that,” says pilot Donnagh Verling.

“We have seen poor interactions with PTO shafts and generally there is a need to get someone pretty quick in those situations.”

The team has just taken delivery of a Leonardo 109S, the fastest civilian helicopter in the world, which Donnagh says is key to its rescue missions.

“When we get the call from emergency services to attend a scene, we are airborne within 6-7 minutes with an eircode and key details of the incident, such as whether its a cardiac arrest or a fall,” he explains.

“We can be almost anywhere in Munster within 20-25 minutes and it’s a case of looking for a suitable landing site — it can be landed in as small a space as 22sq m, the size of many gardens.

“However, it’s all about the safety of the landing. Because someone is in trouble you get alleviation from normal rules that apply to helicopters in and out of landing sites, but we can’t just land anywhere either!”

Donnagh, who spent a number of years as a flying trainer in Oman, after he retired from the Air Corps, says the charity heli-med service has responded to almost 1,000 incidents from its base in Rathcoole, Co Cork since it was established in July 2019.

Cardiac arrests account for the most incidents so far this year, followed by road traffic collisions and farming accidents.

Donnagh, whose father worked for Teagasc, is more au fait with farming conditions than the rest of the crew, which helps given he’s in charge of landing the helicopter, often in fields or tight spaces.

“When looking to land I’m on the lookout for obstacles, such as wires and trees,” he says. “A field which could be four fields in from the road is very difficult for an ambulance to access and often it’s easier and quicker for us to get to.

“But it’s not always a simple as just landing in a field — if there’s animals in the field, or if there’s recently cut hay, we don’t want that blowing all over the incident and patient.

“Or, if we spot a patch of grass that’s a different colour, we have to think it’s fenced off with electric wire, which we can’t see from the sky.”

The incidents on farms that he and the team see a lot of include falls, he says.

“People who fall off ladders may or may not be farmers or farm accidents, but falls from a height are common. We also see people who have been crushed or kicked by an animal.”

The new helicopter, Donnagh says, gives them speed and agility to get an advanced medical team to an incident and often get the patient out very quickly.

“We bring the ability to go to the most appropriate hospital,” he says.

“For instance, if someone has a head injury they need to go to a major trauma clinic. So even if you’re in a field near a town with a hospital, it might be more appropriate to take you to Dublin.

“And that’s what we will have discussed to some extent on the way down, but they make that decision.”

The new aircraft went into full service in recent weeks and can travel up to 300kmh. It is capable of flying the length of the country from Mizen to Malin Head in a little over 90 minutes. The same journey would take eight hours by road.

It operates primarily during daylight hours, as landing at unprepared sites in the dark sees risks go through the roof.

“You can’t see wires or trees, but we can still take patients to proper sites at hospitals or an airport,” Donnagh says.

The team includes an advanced paramedic and someone from the national ambulance service, along with the pilot, and their day starts at 10am.

“We check all the kit on board and I check the aircraft and then we check the weather and we discuss what will or may happen that day, what the weather is doing,” Donnagh says.

“So it can be a very short briefing in the morning if it’s a bright sunny day, but if there’s a front coming in from the west that means we have to be ready in case we are going in that direction.”

The Community Air Ambulance works in tandem with the National Ambulance Service.

However, while the new aircraft offers greater speed, it also means additional costs, with each mission costing an average of €3,500. Running costs for the Air Ambulance are expected to cost €1.55m this year, relying entirely on fundraising.