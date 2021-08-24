How this agri-inventor designed a special fork to tackle Ireland’s ‘ragwort pandemic’

Jim is delighted with the 'positive feedback' he has got

Jim says ragwort of all sizes can be easily fully removed with his fork

Demonstration time: Inventor Jim O’Neill (centre) with his son John and Thomas Fitzgerald pulling ragwort with his special fork. Photos: Alf Harvey

Over the last four years Jim O’Neill says “pandemic levels” of ragwort have become a back-breaking problem on many Irish farms.

While the Carlow native, who has milked cows on several local farms since the 1980s, “heard a lot of talk” about tackling the common weed — also known as ragweed — meaningful action on the issue, he says, has remained slow.

Jim always had an acumen for designing and problem-solving, and the ragwort conundrum rattled around in his mind until one day in 2017 when, as he brought the cows to parlour on a neighbour’s farm, a light bulb went off.

Jim, who has also worked in steel fabrication, landscaping, welding and brick-laying, invented a special fork to gently lift the noxious weed from the earth without causing environmental or bodily harm.

“In my view, ragwort is a pandemic in Ireland,” he says. “Ten years ago it wasn’t too bad, but there’s no denying it’s at pandemic proportions now right across the country.

“For years I’ve pulled it on farms, it’s back-breaking work. They are a very difficult weed to pull, then they often shoot up out of the ground, causing hurts and injuries to a farmers’ back. Other times they will snap overground and you won’t get the root.

“Spraying has become such an issue now too from an environmental perspective, and it impacts on grass growth rates. No farmer wants to be spraying now if they can avoid it at all.

“I knew there had to be a better and a simpler way.”

Jim, who has his own workshop in Ardattin just outside Tullow, designed a small three-grained fork.

Jim says ragwort of all sizes can be easily fully removed with his fork

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jim says ragwort of all sizes can be easily fully removed with his fork

“The grains are about 100mm long and on the back there is a small heel. The bottom of the heel is curved so when you stand it up right beside the ragweed, and you push it down with your foot, you just hold the top of the ragweed in your hand and push the fork away from you.

“When the heel is on the ground, it makes the fork go in under the root and it pops the whole root up out of the ground.”

While Jim says the product is “very easy to use”, it has taken two years to get it just right.

“I field-tested it with local farmers,” he says. “I went to farmers who I could really trust and who I knew wouldn’t take my design off me or tell anyone about it. I listened to everything they had to say and I kept improving it to meet their needs.

Jim is delighted with the 'positive feedback' he has got

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jim is delighted with the 'positive feedback' he has got

“I gave it to farmers with not so much ragwort, and others with a huge amount. I kept changing the design and perfecting it until I got to a stage where it was as easy as possible to work and as efficient as possible to use.

“Anybody that I’ve tested it out with gave very positive feedback. They told me that they were able to do a day’s work with it and come home in the evening with 10 times more done, plus they had no pains in their back from pulling them.”

Having just gone to market with his fork over the last few weeks, Jim is now waiting on his patent paperwork to get the green light before progressing to the next phase.

“We retail the fork at €40 and I have a couple of stores taking it off me at the moment,” he says. “I’m in the process of doing a deal with an Irish international trading company to put it into about 2,000 stores all over Ireland.

“The fact that it’s a fork makes it very difficult to get a patent because there are so many different designs of fork available, but we’ll get there.”

Asked what advice he would give to budding agricultural entrepreneurs who have an invention concept in their mind, Jim says: “Farmers are open to new ideas and new technologies, especially the younger farmers coming along.

Jim's son John with a ragwort fork

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jim's son John with a ragwort fork

“They want new ideas for protecting nature and biodiversity; they are all into machinery and reducing the labour input too.

“My advice would be to develop your idea and speak to people you can really trust, people who have been down that road before.

“Don’t rush into it — you have to play your cards close to your chest because there is always someone out there willing to crush you.

“You must talk to people about the patent. They are very tricky — you could spend thousands every year trying to defend your patent.

“My product is a very small, but I spent €4,000 to €5,000 on it and I’m still waiting on the outcome.

“Finally, I’d say you must be willing to take a chance.

“While it’s been a long road, I feel a massive sense of achievement. I’m very proud of the product and the feedback I got from the farmers.

“I’m also very grateful to Thomas Fitzgerald owner of Fitz Agri, he was a great help to me in designing and testing my fork.”

To get in touch with Jim contact: jimoneill116@gmail.com.