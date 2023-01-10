Farming

How this 26ac of abandoned forest in Laois is now producing premium meat for Ireland’s top chefs

Brendan Guinan’s farm has no electricity, no water, no sheds… and virtually no overheads. He explains how he turns a tidy profit by combining ancient methods with modern science, and getting the animals to do a lot of the work for him, on ‘the only 100pc biological agro-forest in Ireland’

Woodland magic: Brendan Guinan with some of his free-range organic pigs on Fior Bhia Farm – he bought 26ac of abandoned, overgrown forestry outside Portlaoise in 2019 and transformed it into a thriving silvopasture business, supplying meat to Ashford Castle and Ballymaloe. Photos: Alf Harvey Expand
Pigs raiding the cattle feed Expand
Brendan created a lake in the silvopasture to provide water for his stock Expand
Cattle feeding in the forest Expand
Brendan's 1978 Massey Ferguson 157 (imported from Spain), which he only uses for transporting wood Expand
May 2022-born pigs Expand
Potatoes for the pigs Expand
Silvopasture at Fior Bhia Farm Expand
Homer the house pig (a rescue) Expand

Woodland magic: Brendan Guinan with some of his free-range organic pigs on Fior Bhia Farm – he bought 26ac of abandoned, overgrown forestry outside Portlaoise in 2019 and transformed it into a thriving silvopasture business, supplying meat to Ashford Castle and Ballymaloe. Photos: Alf Harvey

Andrew Hamilton

After spending 15 years hauling hazardous waste around Ireland and mainland Europe, Brendan Guinan was taking a step into the unknown when he bought 26ac of abandoned forestry outside Portlaoise in 2019.

Over the past three years, he has transformed this overgrown and almost worthless patch of land into a thriving silvopasture and organic business, supplying top-quality beef to Ashford Castle and pork to Ballymaloe.

