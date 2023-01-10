How this 26ac of abandoned forest in Laois is now producing premium meat for Ireland’s top chefs

After spending 15 years hauling hazardous waste around Ireland and mainland Europe, Brendan Guinan was taking a step into the unknown when he bought 26ac of abandoned forestry outside Portlaoise in 2019.

Over the past three years, he has transformed this overgrown and almost worthless patch of land into a thriving silvopasture and organic business, supplying top-quality beef to Ashford Castle and pork to Ballymaloe.

But he hasn’t done it alone. At every step along the way he has worked in harmony with his animals and the land, using cattle and pigs to clear the forestry of rough grass and briers, to fertilise long-neglected soils and even to disperse seeds.

Fior Bhia Farm is also completely off-grid, with no electricity or water supply and no buildings of any kind. During the coldest winter nights, his animals are kept warm under a thick canopy of lodgepole pine trees, with 30 years worth of pine needles under them for both bedding and fodder.

Expand Close Cattle feeding in the forest / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cattle feeding in the forest

“It was all forestry that was planted and then abandoned,” Brendan says. “Nobody maintained it — it was in very bad nick. But there were advantages: because nobody had stood in it for 30 years or more, there was no chemical intervention. I saw the trees as great shelter.

“And because it was so overgrown, and there was no road frontage, I got it quite cheaply.

​“I started by thinning out the trees and then I put the animals to work. It was the pigs and the cattle to begin with — they thinned back the forest floor and got rid of everything unwanted, from eight-foot briers down to nettles. The cattle went first, the pigs second and the poultry after that.

“The cattle ate a lot of the rough grasses and then walked in the more woody stuff like the briers.

“The pigs were great. I let them impact it fairly hard for the first rotation, then I spread in some grass seed, red and white clover, beans, peas, lentils, radish, barley and wheat — to see what would grow.”

Having grown up on a dairy farm, Brendan is familiar with modern farming, but he wanted to do something different on Fior Bhia Farm, combining ancient methods and techniques with new technology.

Expand Close Silvopasture at Fior Bhia Farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Silvopasture at Fior Bhia Farm

He views his animals less as products and more as partners.

“When we feed hay, for example, we don’t feed it in a feeder, we spread it on the forest floor,” he says. “The animals will walk a certain amount of that into the ground. So the cattle are planting seeds for me as they are walking around the forest as well as adding organic matter into the soil.

“It is about building a relationship between the animals and the land. Each of the animals, from the cattle down to the poultry, are like a labour unit on the farm.

“They all have something that they do. Whether it’s the cattle trampling in briers and clearing off the rough grasses, or the pigs building organic matter in the soil, they all do something.

Read More

“It’s a whole different way of farming: instead of hunting animals, I get animals to follow me. I see them every day and they know when they see me that there is a bit of grub coming or I’m going to move a fence for them.

“You build a relationship with the animals, you give them respect. They are never sick, they are never stressed out. I can load pigs for slaughter, in the middle of the forest, into a trailer, all on my own. It’s the same with the cattle.

Expand Close Homer the house pig (a rescue) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Homer the house pig (a rescue)

“It’s about farming with nature and with the land — that’s a 10,000-year-old method. It’s going back to the old knowledge that was almost lost, but also using the new technology every way we can.”

Fior Bhia Farm is on a former sycamore, ash, red alder, oak and pine plantation, which has been mixed through with wild hazel, willow and other plants. To develop the silvopasture, Brendan thinned sections of the woods, allowing light to reach the forest floor.

He then examined the flow of water around the forest and dug ponds in low-lying areas to provide water for his animals.

“What we are trying to do is to have enough trees there to provide shelter for the animals and to create little micro-climates and sun traps and to allow enough light to fall onto the forest floor to allow things to grow,” he says.

Expand Close Potatoes for the pigs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Potatoes for the pigs

“All of our animals are out all year round. Even in the depths of winter, when it is -5˚C outside, they have shelter. In the cold snap in December, frost didn’t get into the pine forest at all. The cattle were lying on pine needles that you could actually go down and sleep on yourself. It was really warm.

“We had the cattle, the pigs and the piglets there, no problem at all to them. It’s like a growing shed.

“It’s all about creating different ecosystems and using them when needed.

“The pine forest gives me very little in the summer months. You get a bit of rough grass there but not much. But in the winter, that’s when the pine forest becomes really valuable to us.

“We own some bog land as well that we let the animals into two, maybe for a week or two during the summer.”

Expand Close Pigs raiding the cattle feed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pigs raiding the cattle feed

The animals live almost exclusively on food sourced from the forest and silvopasture. Brendan supplements their food with a little organic hay and uses unusual crops such as homemade tree-hay.

“Around 20pc of the leaves of sycamore trees is protein from July to about September. The feed value of sycamore leaves and willow leaves is better than any grass silage, better than grazed grass,” says Brendan.

“The trees have such deep roots that they are pulling up all the micro-nutrients that the grasses just can’t reach. That is all stored in the leaves. So we coppiced a lot of the trees to feed the animals.

Expand Close Brendan created a lake in the silvopasture to provide water for his stock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan created a lake in the silvopasture to provide water for his stock

“I used to give them some grass hay as well, as an option, but they always went for the tree hay first. They would eat the leaves green — as soon as the cattle heard the chainsaw going, they would be over to you to get fed. It was like feeding a dog: they would be circling around you, wagging their tales.

“We still had some strip-grazing going on as well (during the summer) but the coppicing slowed down the need for that massively. All the strip-grazing was in silvopasture, we don’t actually have any conventional grass meadows.

“We are the only 100pc biological agro-forest in Ireland.

“It’s a totally different way of doing things. I bought a tractor this year, an old vintage Massey Ferguson, but I use it for moving timber. From the beginning, I didn’t have a tractor. I didn’t need one.”

Expand Close Brendan's 1978 Massey Ferguson 157 (imported from Spain), which he only uses for transporting wood / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan's 1978 Massey Ferguson 157 (imported from Spain), which he only uses for transporting wood

Read More

‘Direct selling allows us to get a fair price… I don’t believe in the supermarket model’

The key to the success of Fior Bhia Farm is its ability to get a premium price for the food it generates.

Brendan has managed to achieve this in a number of innovative ways: by establishing a weekly subscription service, and by enticing some of Ireland’s top chefs to seek out his produce.

“We started off direct selling everything that we produced. We got a website up and running and I went to a few farmers’ markets. The markets are good for promotion and feedback but it’s very difficult to make any steady money out of them,” he says.

“The subscription market has been very important. We have a flexible subscription model where people order up to a certain value each week and we deliver it. If they order a little more or a little less one week, it just gets carried over to the next week, but the direct debit is the same every week.

Expand Close May 2022-born pigs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp May 2022-born pigs

“Several people have set up buyers’ clubs and will order maybe €200 worth of meat each week which will be delivered to one house but maybe shared between three or four families.

“We have over 200 customers now, so if one or two customers don’t order something each week, it’s not the end of the world for us.

“This has allowed us to get a fair and sustainable price for the food we produce. I don’t believe in the supermarket model, at least for locally sourced food. We have 26ac and we are managing to make a good living off of it.”

All the meat and other foods produced on Fior Bhia Farm are fully organic and free of nitrates and other preservatives.

The business model is based on selling a smaller amount of high-quality produce for a premium price.

“This year we fattened 48 pigs and direct-sold them all,” Brendan says. “We have fattened 14 cattle and sold all of them. We have 200 hens, 80 turkeys, a couple of hundred meat chickens and six bee hives.

“I have sowed a few vegetables into the places where the cattle were the previous year, and they grew as well.

“But everything grows at its own pace. It takes us a year to fatten a pig, as opposed to four months in the industry.

“ The meat is really well marbled; it is dark in colour from all the exercise the pigs get running around the place. It has a serious flavour because of everything they have been eating in the forest. That is what got Darina Allen interested in us.

“We also had six chefs up from Ashford Castle to spend a day on the farm in August. I had to tell them to go home in the end, they were so enthusiastic about what I am doing.

“The only problem is that they want more than I can supply at the moment.”