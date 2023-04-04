Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How these six farmers save time on the farm and what equipment they couldn’t do without

Six farmers share their tips and tricks for getting jobs done quickly and effectively and shed some light the farm equipment they find most useful in their day-to-day lives.

Miriam Gunn on her dairy farm at Strokestown, Co Roscommon Expand
Gail on the farm with her herd of British Friesians Expand
Gail and Bryan's British Freisan herd Expand
Robin Talbot's 2 day old Stabliser calves. Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand
John Heney's herd of cattle on his farm in Tipperary Expand
Miriam and Michael's herd on their farm Expand
It's all about the simple things, says Robin, such as good roadways and good handling facilities Expand
Miriam says heat detection collars have saved her a lot of time on the farm in recent years. Expand
John Heney with his invention 'the Heney Gate' Expand
Gail and Bryan Daniels on their farm at Raheenarran Co Kilkenny with their herd of British Freisian cows Expand
Miriam's daughter with the calves on the farm Expand
Gail's Urban Milk Shuttle Expand
John Heney with some of his cattle on the farm Expand
Robin Talbot's Stabiliser yearling heifers Expand
Robin Talbot with his herd of cattle on his Laois farm. Expand
Miriam's Lely milk cart that she uses daily to feed the calves on the farm Expand
John Fagan pictured with one of his newborn lambs on the farm Expand
Sheep Farmer John Fagan pictured at his farm in Westmeath. Expand
Sheep Farmer John Fagan Expand
Sheep Farmer John Fagan pictured at his farm in Co. Westmeath. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon. 27/03/2023 Expand
John Heney with his 'Heney Gate' on his farm at Kilfeacle, co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly Expand
John Fagan with some of his lambs and the automatic feeder on his Westmeath farm. Photo: Expand
Lely milk cart Expand
Michael McGuigan on his suckler farm in Co Meath. Photo: Niall Hurson Expand

Close

Miriam Gunn on her dairy farm at Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Miriam Gunn on her dairy farm at Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Gail on the farm with her herd of British Friesians

Gail on the farm with her herd of British Friesians

Gail and Bryan's British Freisan herd

Gail and Bryan's British Freisan herd

Robin Talbot's 2 day old Stabliser calves. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Robin Talbot's 2 day old Stabliser calves. Picture: Alf Harvey.

John Heney's herd of cattle on his farm in Tipperary

John Heney's herd of cattle on his farm in Tipperary

Miriam and Michael's herd on their farm

Miriam and Michael's herd on their farm

It's all about the simple things, says Robin, such as good roadways and good handling facilities

It's all about the simple things, says Robin, such as good roadways and good handling facilities

Miriam says heat detection collars have saved her a lot of time on the farm in recent years.

Miriam says heat detection collars have saved her a lot of time on the farm in recent years.

John Heney with his invention 'the Heney Gate'

John Heney with his invention 'the Heney Gate'

Gail and Bryan Daniels on their farm at Raheenarran Co Kilkenny with their herd of British Freisian cows

Gail and Bryan Daniels on their farm at Raheenarran Co Kilkenny with their herd of British Freisian cows

Miriam's daughter with the calves on the farm

Miriam's daughter with the calves on the farm

Gail's Urban Milk Shuttle

Gail's Urban Milk Shuttle

John Heney with some of his cattle on the farm

John Heney with some of his cattle on the farm

Robin Talbot's Stabiliser yearling heifers

Robin Talbot's Stabiliser yearling heifers

Robin Talbot with his herd of cattle on his Laois farm.

Robin Talbot with his herd of cattle on his Laois farm.

Miriam's Lely milk cart that she uses daily to feed the calves on the farm

Miriam's Lely milk cart that she uses daily to feed the calves on the farm

John Fagan pictured with one of his newborn lambs on the farm

John Fagan pictured with one of his newborn lambs on the farm

Sheep Farmer John Fagan pictured at his farm in Westmeath.

Sheep Farmer John Fagan pictured at his farm in Westmeath.

Sheep Farmer John Fagan

Sheep Farmer John Fagan

Sheep Farmer John Fagan pictured at his farm in Co. Westmeath. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon. 27/03/2023

Sheep Farmer John Fagan pictured at his farm in Co. Westmeath. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon. 27/03/2023

John Heney with his 'Heney Gate' on his farm at Kilfeacle, co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly

John Heney with his 'Heney Gate' on his farm at Kilfeacle, co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly

John Fagan with some of his lambs and the automatic feeder on his Westmeath farm. Photo:

John Fagan with some of his lambs and the automatic feeder on his Westmeath farm. Photo:

Lely milk cart

Lely milk cart

Michael McGuigan on his suckler farm in Co Meath. Photo: Niall Hurson

Michael McGuigan on his suckler farm in Co Meath. Photo: Niall Hurson

/

Miriam Gunn on her dairy farm at Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Miriam Gunn and her husband Michael milk 180 Holstein Friesian cows on their farm in Strokestown, Roscommon.

Over the years they have added pieces of equipment that they feel save time and complete jobs to a high standard. A Lely milk cart is top of their list.

Most Watched

Privacy