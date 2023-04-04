How these six farmers save time on the farm and what equipment they couldn’t do without

Miriam Gunn and her husband Michael milk 180 Holstein Friesian cows on their farm in Strokestown, Roscommon.

Over the years they have added pieces of equipment that they feel save time and complete jobs to a high standard. A Lely milk cart is top of their list.

Expand Close Miriam's daughter with the calves on the farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Miriam's daughter with the calves on the farm

"We have a Lely milk cart for feeding the bull calves and it's great. It's an electric trolley which can be plugged in and charged.

"The milk from our transitioning cows - cows that are after calving and are transitioning to be milked for the bulk tank, and have past the stage of producing beestings - goes into the cart in the parlour and then we wheel it down to the calves.

"It feeds each calf 2.5L of milk at a time and we have it set up to feed groups of five at a time.

"It has a great function where it heats any milk leftover from the previous day, so we don't have any waste."

Expand Close Miriam says heat detection collars have saved her a lot of time on the farm in recent years. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Miriam says heat detection collars have saved her a lot of time on the farm in recent years.

Miriam says she has noticed a dramatic difference in calf health since she and Michael changed to using it because "the calves are always being fed just the right amount at the right temperature."

"They're never being over or under-fed so they're healthier overall."

Expand Close Miriam's Lely milk cart that she uses daily to feed the calves on the farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Miriam's Lely milk cart that she uses daily to feed the calves on the farm

Heat-detection collars have been another great addition to the farm says Miriam and instead of spending time watching the cows to see when they're coming in heat, Miriam simply gets an email to alert her.

"Often, we wouldn't even have seen any sign that a cow is in heat, but the collars have picked it up and alerted us to it. It's hugely time-saving as well as making everything more efficient.

"I have the computer in the dairy linked up to the computer in the house so I can manage everything from there," says Miriam.

Expand Close Miriam and Michael's herd on their farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Miriam and Michael's herd on their farm

The Gunns use an automatic calf feeder for feeding their heifer calves and have 42 on it at the moment.

"It has two stations and it eliminates the need to mix milk powder and carry heavy buckets of milk before filling the group feeders. It saves us a lot of time and work," she says.

When it comes to cleaning out the cubicles, the Gunns use a Bobman which brushes down the cubicles before spraying them with lime and blowing out sawdust to bed them.

"It does three jobs in one and it means we can clean and bed 140 cubicles in under 10 minutes," she says.

"We also have an automatic scraper, which saves us so much time."

Read More

‘Having a whiteboard on the farm is invaluable’

Hanging up your tools is one of the simplest and easiest ways to save time on the farm, according to Michael McGuigan, who keeps 34 sucklers on 60 acres on the Meath/Kildare border.

"I hang up my shovels, grapes etc. in each of my feed passages in the sheds and that's where they live. When they're finished being used they're hung up there again.

Expand Close Michael McGuigan on his suckler farm in Co Meath. Photo: Niall Hurson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael McGuigan on his suckler farm in Co Meath. Photo: Niall Hurson

"It's easy to carry tools like that around the farm and leave them down somewhere and then forget where you have put them. It happens particularly when you have staff working for you, so it's good to have a designated place where the tool are kept and returned to.

"You can waste time searching for things and it can be avoided with a few hooks."

Michael says having a large whiteboard hung in his suckler shed where he writes "absolutely everything" is invaluable to him and that having a daily to-do list keeps him on track.

"I write the number of each cow, when it is due to calve, when it calves, the sex of the calve, what bull it's from...everything, on that whiteboard. I have a column beside each calf for vaccinations, doses and dehorning and that way, a quick glance of the board keeps you on track."

Having a work-station with all the calving essentials to hand is something Michael wouldn't be without.

"I have a little work-station in my office - a sink with hot water, soap, hot water, soap, gloves, the calving jack and that stops me having to run to the house to boil kettles or get equipment when I need it, everything is where I can reach it quickly."

Recording the medicines he uses on the farm helps Michael to keep on track of his paperwork and makes farm inspections stress-free, he says.

"I know a lot of farmers don't like to spend time recording information on a phone but I find apps like Herdwatch or AgriApp brilliant.

"When I buy anything from the vet, the minute I bring it home I scan it on the phone and record it on the phone.

"It's easy to forget to record things if you have a sick animal or you're rushing but doing it there and then gets you into the routine of doing it and it saves time in the long run.

"Then when it comes to having Bord Bia inspections all I have to do is send myself a report on the phone and I have all the information I need in front of me," he says.

Michael says having a head-lock barrier is great when it comes to saving time and getting your livestock used to one is key in making it easy to use.

"I have one in the suckler shed and I put the cows into it every morning so that they're comfortable with it. They're so used to it now that I can carry out AI, scanning and injecting while they're in the head-lock which saves me time because I don't need to run them into the crush. It makes things like that stress-free."

Read More

‘I'd give up the cows before I'd go back to spring calving’

Expand Close Robin Talbot with his herd of cattle on his Laois farm. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robin Talbot with his herd of cattle on his Laois farm.

It's the simple things that save you the most time, according to Robin Talbot who farms a large herd of Stabiliser beef cattle on his Laois farm.

The thing that has saved him the most time and work on his farm is switching from spring to autumn calving, he says.

"We went from 100pc spring calving to 100pc autumn calving and it's been the best thing we ever did on the farm," says Robin. "I'd give up the cows before I'd go back to spring calving."

"Now we calve everything in the end of July and beginning of August and it is a lot easier and takes far less labour.

"There's no bedding involved or cleaning out sheds and it's a healthier environment for the cows to calve in.

"I'd have no problem going through a summer without using any scour tablets or medication like that.

"The cows calve in a paddock beside the house and it's a joy to watch them on a lovely autumn day."

Expand Close Robin Talbot's Stabiliser yearling heifers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robin Talbot's Stabiliser yearling heifers

Robin has a trick for avoiding night-time calving, and says it's all to do with feeding the cows late at the right time.

"The real time-saving trick we have is feeding the cows at night during calving season.

"Now, don't get me wrong, if calving is imminent, it's going to happen regardless of whether you feed them at night or not, but there has been a lot of studies done on this and the belief is that if you feed your cows at night, they will eat, lie down and chew their cud and relax - it holds off labour for a while," he says.

"By the time they're getting ready to calve, it's near morning and I've found since implementing this strategy, the majority of our cows calve between 7 am-4 pm. We would very rarely have a cow calving during the night."

Expand Close It's all about the simple things, says Robin, such as good roadways and good handling facilities / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp It's all about the simple things, says Robin, such as good roadways and good handling facilities

At the end of the day though, saving time on the farm "all boils down to the simple things", says Robin.

"Having good infrastructure for handling livestock cannot be underestimated. Having electric fencing and gateways strategically placed so that you can get livestock in and out easily will always save time.

"Good roadways through the farm and secure fencing is a must so that you can go away for the day and not have to worry about your stock breaking out and then having to spend time putting them back in."

Read More

‘There's no rushing down behind a moving vehicle to close gates anymore’

Expand Close John Heney with some of his cattle on the farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Heney with some of his cattle on the farm

Tipperary farmer John Heney came up with a clever piece of equipment that he says has saved him time and effort and has made day-to-day life on the farm safer.

He designed "the Heney Gate" which is like an electrified barrier, that can be pushed open by a moving tractor or quad, and closes immediately once you have driven through it.

"It's gravity closed, so it swings back once you go through it and it's electrified so it stops livestock following you," says John.

Expand Close John Heney's herd of cattle on his farm in Tipperary / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Heney's herd of cattle on his farm in Tipperary

"It eliminates the need to get off the tractor to open and close gates. It's a real time saver and it's also great from a safety point of view - there's no rushing down behind a moving vehicle to close gates anymore."

John made his first 'Heney Gate' a number of years ago to use with his quad and when a friend saw it, he encouraged him to make more.

"He wanted one for when he was out topping his fields, so I said I'd make one and it kind of took off from there," says John.

Expand Close John Heney with his invention 'the Heney Gate' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Heney with his invention 'the Heney Gate'

"I've sold a few hundred of them. I've been refining it for years. I'm in the process of working on an upgraded version which will be easier for farmers to erect and should be available to buy in the coming months," he says.

John's Heney gate has nearly four million views on TikTok since his daughter posted a video the week before the Ploughing Championships. Now he has people from all over Ireland contacting him to see where they can get their hands on one so he hopes to be in a position to sell them again soon.

Read More

“An automatic lamb feeder can feed up to 240 lambs… It means the pet lambs would be reared as if they were on a ewe”

Expand Close Sheep Farmer John Fagan pictured at his farm in Westmeath. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sheep Farmer John Fagan pictured at his farm in Westmeath.

Westmeath sheep farmer John Fagan says investing in an automatic lamb feeder has been one of the best things he has done on the farm.

Although it is a little expensive, he admits, it is well worth it.

"The feeder allows us to feed multiple pet lambs really well. It can take up to 240 lambs but we usually feed around 150 with it.

"You just fill it up with milk powder whenever it requires it and it mixes the milk itself, heating it to the right temperature."

Expand Close Sheep Farmer John Fagan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sheep Farmer John Fagan

Having the feeder "means the pet lambs would be reared as if they were on a ewe", he says, and "it cuts out an unbelievable amount of labour."

"If you're rearing over 40 pet lambs a year, I think it's a great investment."

The key to having any piece of equipment like this is taking good care of it, says John, and putting it away when the season is over.

"I bought it 10 years ago and it's as good today as it was the day I bought it.

"At the end of the year we clean it up, hoover it out and put it away in a nice, dry, warm place until we need it again. We leave it like brand new."

Expand Close John Fagan pictured with one of his newborn lambs on the farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Fagan pictured with one of his newborn lambs on the farm

Security and lambing cameras have been helpful too he says, as they allow him to keep an eye on things from a far while providing "a bit more reassurance security-wise".

"In 2017 we installed cameras all around the yard and in the sheds.

"They're ideal, especially during lambing season and they're great for security reasons.

"We have a few electric gates on the farm as well and they're a good time saver because you can control them by phone. We added them bit by bit, every couple of years," says John.

Read More

“I used to spend my days carrying heavy buckets of milk and my evening lying on the kitchen floor with the back pain”

Expand Close Gail and Bryan Daniels on their farm at Raheenarran Co Kilkenny with their herd of British Freisian cows / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gail and Bryan Daniels on their farm at Raheenarran Co Kilkenny with their herd of British Freisian cows

Gail Daniels who milks 300 cows with her husband Bryan on their farm in South Kilkenny says she used to spend her days carrying heavy buckets of milk to feed the calves and then spend her evenings lying on her kitchen floor from the back pain that followed.

Buying an Urban Milk Shuttle has been "a complete game-changer" she says, as it can be easily operated with one hand.

"We had an automatic calf feeder but we didn't like it. I found that we had more problems with calves that year than any other year and we decided to switch to an Urban Milk Shuttle which is a mobile liquid calf feed mixer.

"It can be operated with one hand and it's a good time-saver," says Gail.

Expand Close Gail's Urban Milk Shuttle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gail's Urban Milk Shuttle

The couple first came across a Milk Shuttle while visiting a farm in the UK and Gail instantly knew she wanted to get one.

"We have it set up so that the 'dump milk' goes into another tank and then into the Milk Shuttle. Then we just bring it down to the calves, which we have sorted into pens of 10-12.

"It's been knocked over, it's fallen and it's been scraped and it's still working. It's quite robust."

Expand Close Gail and Bryan's British Freisan herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gail and Bryan's British Freisan herd

Using 'batch latches' on the farm also saves a lot of time, says Gail.

"A batch latch is just like a latch attached to a bungee cord that you can set a timer on to open. When the timer goes off, the cord swings open to allow livestock through.

"It's really useful on a dairy farm, we set it to open early in the morning and by the time Bryan goes up to the dairy in the morning, most of the cows are already in waiting to be milked. It saves a lot of time going out with the dog and trying to get them in, which is what we would have done before.

"It's solar-powered too so it eliminates the need to charge it or replace batteries."

Expand Close Gail on the farm with her herd of British Friesians / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gail on the farm with her herd of British Friesians

When it comes to milking the cows Gail and Bryan use backing gates which close behind each cow as she enters the parlour for milking and "with the touch of a button and nudges them up into place."

"It saves us having to walk behind them to herd them in," says Gail.