How split calving ensures this Roscommon dairy farmer has time off with the family over Christmas

Calving season is just beginning for Miriam Gunn and her husband Michael, but with a break for Christmas in sight, the season doesn’t seem so long. The couple, who milk 180 Holstein Friesian cows in Strokestown, Roscommon, do split calving on their farm, where they upgraded to a new BouMatic milking parlour four years ago.

“We are calving 42 before Christmas this year and will calve the rest in the spring. Calving starts the last week in October and runs until the first week in December.

“When we finish calving in December, we take a month off over Christmas.”

Having a break over Christmas wasn’t always the norm for the Gunns, but with a young family of four kids, Miriam and Michael felt they needed to make the change.

“We used to calve straight through from October until May but we found that too much with our four young children — Olivia (13), Kieran (11), Diarmuid (8) and Aidan (5).

“Having the break works better for us and it gives us room to breathe. We start calving again in mid-January and keep going until May.

“We find the split calving works well for us because it takes the pressure off facilities when they’re not all calving at once. We get a good price for calves in the back end of the year too.”

“We have just started calving and have spent the last couple of weeks getting ready for it and putting dry cows in.

“It always takes a bit of time to get the sheds and cubicles ready.

“We have an automatic feeder which feeds them their energy nuts and minerals prior to calving.

“We also scanned our last bunch of spring calving heifers a couple of weeks ago and it went well.

“The calves from the heifers that calve from April on go for beef. We used a Speckle Park bull this year. They’re unusual and we find there is a good market for the calves, they’re great quality.”

​The Gunns used to milk in a double eight-unit herringbone parlour but in 2018 they switched to a new, modern BouMatic 32-point internal rotary parlour. They chose this particular parlour for a few reasons.

“Normally with a rotary parlour the cows walk straight in and the operator is on the outside. With this parlour though, the cows walk in and turn sideways, so it’s like a herringbone.

“We opted for that because if the operator is standing on the outside, once a cow goes three or four rows down, you don’t see her and you might miss things going wrong, like if she’s not milking out fully or if she kicks off a cluster.

“With our old parlour we were able to see everything that was going on and we didn’t want to lose that, which we would have if we had opted for an external parlour.

“We find this parlour to be speedy and very effective.”

For ease of management, they also put in an underpass for the cows when they installed their new parlour.

“Before that the cows used to have to walk across the road to get to the parlour.

“Even though it’s not a main road, there is a lot of traffic, so from a management point of view, having the underpass means it’s easier and safer. It also means you don’t need to have anyone there to let them across the road, which required constant supervision.

“Our underpass is unusual in that our dairy is built on top of it.”

Although Miriam grew up on a beef farm, in 2008 when she married Michael — who was dairying with his father Kevin — she says she became a proud dairy farmer too.

For the last few years she has been a National Dairy Council Ambassador, “helping to showcase what we do best as dairy farmers,” she says. “Back in 2019 we won the Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year and it all stemmed from that.

“I got a call from the NDC to ask if I’d be interested in becoming an ambassador and I was delighted. Being an ambassador is a great opportunity to show what is best about Irish dairy and to show how good dairy farmers are at their jobs.

“I genuinely think if we had a clearer picture of the global dairy market, people would realise just how efficient we are in Ireland and how good we are at what we do, rather than criticising.”

It’s a family affair on Gunn’s farm, with three generations actively taking part.

“My parents-in-law live across the road on the farmyard and my father-in-law Kevin is still very active and works full time on the farm, while my mother-in-law Eileen does the paperwork side of things.

“Then there’s myself and my husband. I’m a bit of a jack-of-all-trades, between looking after the kids, managing the house and doing the milking, it’s all go. My main responsibility though, is the breeding, calf registration and calving.

“Our two eldest children, Olivia and Kieran, assist with the evening milkings and all the kids are involved in feeding the calves with their Grandad — having him is invaluable to the farm and to us.

“He takes the time to show the kids things and teach them, whereas Michael and I are always running around, trying to get things done.

“Our kids might not get to go on two-week-long holidays to Lanzarote but they get to eat their dinner with their parents every evening and they see us throughout the day, every day. They will realise when they’re older how important that was.

“Growing up on a farm gives children so many life experiences — from learning to deal with things that go wrong to understanding responsibility.

“It’s a great family life.”