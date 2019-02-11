How social farming and Google translate helped Syrian olive farmers get back to their roots in Mayo
For two olive farmers from Syria, integrating into the rural town of Claremorris, Mayo, was not necessarily going to be easy.
But the main problem of a language barrier was easily overcome with Google translate, according to Brian Smyth, the Deputy CEO and National Project Manager for Social Farming in Ireland.
Finding work for the Syrian men in an environment they're familiar and comfortable with and barriers such as language soon fade, he says.
It's through the Social Farming project that the Dickson family in Mayo, opened their organic farm to a 10-week placement for 73-year-old Abdul and fellow Syrian refugee Faisal.
After being resettled to Ireland under a programme run by the Government in partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, the two Syrian men were offered a chance to work and exchange skills with local farmers.
According to Brian, their housing was taken care of and grandchildren went to school and the two men started working on the farm last October. One, he said, had reasonably good english, the other didn't but with the help of a interpreter, Google translate and some sign language the common farming language was soon understood between all.
As well as taking care of apple trees, Abdul and fellow Syrian refugee Faisal feed the cattle, cut firewood and tend to the gardens and plants that grow in a polytunnel.
According to the Dixons, they like to provide people the opportunity to be active in connecting with the farm. "It is a quiet and peaceful environment with both indoor and outdoor activities to suit our changeable weather. We feel it is important to experience the satisfaction of a normal days farming to really connect into this natural way of life.”