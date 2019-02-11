How social farming and Google translate helped Syrian olive farmers get back to their roots in Mayo

The Dixons on their farm in Mayo.

The Dixons were trained so they could understand the process and set up to take people onto the farm

According to Brian, it's not an employment placement, but a personal connection that allows people develop. It's also not restricted to refugees and social farming has been developing for a while, with this project funded by the Department of Agriculture under Cedra, four four years.

"We're in year three of four and this project arose out of a previous project, led by UCD and Queens and CAFRE and the Leitrim Development Company, with a cross border piloted social farming project on 20 farms.

"People said you won't put people with mental health or intellectual disabilities on a farm as it's too dangerous and you wont get insurance and the people won't want to go onto farms.

"But it was happening in Europe on a broad basis. There are so many different assets on farms and with the people on farms - the farmer, the family, the community and the people that come and go as well as the activities on the farm - the machinery, food production and gardens."

In Ireland, they began to place people in a process that would ensure they were safe guarded and where the focus was on the needs of the individuals themselves, Brian says. "The placement was designed to improve their lives."

Now, in Europe, where social farming has been in operation for 25 years, we see farmers being paid to provide these supports and it helps many people above and beyond what medication can do, he says.

"We have signed with the Brothers of Charity in Galway to will allow placements on farms for 44 weeks. They are commissioning farmers in Galway to provide support and it's planned that 12 people will be going from disability services to two or three farms in Galway this year .

Currently there are 60 farms in Ireland taking people on placement through Social Farming and 60 more farmers are being trained to join the process.

According to Brian, the people who will be able to avail of the placements include the long term unemployed, refugees, people with disabilities and people in recovery.

"A farm can deliver for anyone, in many different ways and it does not have to be a particular type of farm. We have everything from a 700-acre dairy farm to a 1ac horticulture holding working with us.

"Farms have a lot to offer the people of Ireland."

Unfortunately, he says, while they have proved it's possible to put anyone on a farm, the Irish health care system is not set up for this.

"It's an additional source of income for the farmers as they get a payment, and it can be the difference between being sustainable or not.

"But the greater value is in what the farmers can deliver."

Anyone looking to get in touch with the project, should contact www.socialfarmingireland.ie

Online Editors