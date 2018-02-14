The Lonely Battle Of Thomas Reid, a new feature documentary by Feargal Ward will have its Irish Premiere on Saturday February 24 in Light House Cinema, Dublin as part of the Audi Dublin International Film Festival.

How one farmer fought an epic battle to stop the CPO of his farm

The film tells the story of Thomas Reid, a Co. Kildare farmer who fought an epic legal battle against the Irish State.

When his farm in Leixlip was the subject of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) by the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), Thomas decided to risk everything by challenging the state body in a battle through the courts. The film presents a unique insight into his struggle to hold on to his lands and home in the face of considerable odds.

In 2015, Thomas Reid of Hedsor House in Kildare won a Supreme Court appeal against a decision by the High Court to allow the IDA to compulsorily acquire land he and his family had worked for more than a century. He sued the IDA and the State after an order was granted permitting the development agency to acquire the 72-acre property, which includes a farm and the Reid family home.