A farmer who was refused permission by the council and An Bord Pleanala to erect a gate and build a new entrance to his land has proved a big talking point in the local agri community.

'How is the farmer meant to access the land if he can’t open a gate?'

Commenting on the issue Limerick ICMSA chairperson Tom Blackburn said he refused to believe that there wasn’t a way forward to resolve the problem to the satisfaction of both the county council and Mr Hennessy.

Mr Blackburn said that he was familiar with the stretch of road in question and it was difficult to imagine “a more straight and wide road with clear sightlines of perhaps a half a mile in both directions”. He went on to say that it was “hopelessly insufficient” of Limerick City and County Council to simply reject Mr Hennessy’s proposal to open up a gate without coming forward with a suggestion of their own.

“Like every other farmer who read about the case, I’m fascinated by the idea that the council – knowing full well the dilemma that this farmer is in – can just reject the obvious solution without telling us all, and particularly Mr Hennessy, what exactly he is meant to do now. “The stretch of road in question has been redesigned, resurfaced and widened on several occasions over the last two decades and on every occasion the farmers along the route realised that fair and reasonable co-operation is the only way these things can be progressed. Well, now we want that same attitude extended to Eddie Hennessy.