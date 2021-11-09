Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How GAA legend Seán Boylan is keeping alive his family’s traditional skills in herbal medicine

Seán, with sons Seán and Ciaran, following a win over Dublin in 1999. Photo: Austin Finn Expand
Generations of expertise: Seán Boylan holding some fumitory on his herb farm beside his clinic in Dunboyne, Co Meath Expand
Seán lifts the Sam Maguire Cup for the fourth time after Meath beat Cork in the 1999 All-Ireland Football final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
Seán in the fields where he grows his herbs Expand
Seán Boylan patrolling the sideline. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Seán in 1986, with Meath on the cusp of their glory years. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Seán, with sons Seán and Ciaran, following a win over Dublin in 1999. Photo: Austin Finn

Seán, with sons Seán and Ciaran, following a win over Dublin in 1999. Photo: Austin Finn

Generations of expertise: Seán Boylan holding some fumitory on his herb farm beside his clinic in Dunboyne, Co Meath

Generations of expertise: Seán Boylan holding some fumitory on his herb farm beside his clinic in Dunboyne, Co Meath

Seán lifts the Sam Maguire Cup for the fourth time after Meath beat Cork in the 1999 All-Ireland Football final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Seán lifts the Sam Maguire Cup for the fourth time after Meath beat Cork in the 1999 All-Ireland Football final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Seán in the fields where he grows his herbs

Seán in the fields where he grows his herbs

Seán Boylan patrolling the sideline. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Seán Boylan patrolling the sideline. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Seán in 1986, with Meath on the cusp of their glory years. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Seán in 1986, with Meath on the cusp of their glory years. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

/

Seán, with sons Seán and Ciaran, following a win over Dublin in 1999. Photo: Austin Finn

Grace Maher

GAA comprises a large part of Seán Boylan’s DNA, but it is matched by his passion for herbal medicine.

At 77, the legendary four-time All-Ireland-winning former Meath manager who spent 23 years in the Royal hot-seat runs Dunboyne Herbs, a healthcare clinic rooted in traditional Irish herbal remedies.

The business is located in the grounds of Seán’s home that he shares with his wife Tina and family on the outskirts of Dunboyne, on the Meath-Dublin border.

Most Watched

Privacy