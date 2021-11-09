How GAA legend Seán Boylan is keeping alive his family’s traditional skills in herbal medicine

GAA comprises a large part of Seán Boylan’s DNA, but it is matched by his passion for herbal medicine.

At 77, the legendary four-time All-Ireland-winning former Meath manager — who spent 23 years in the Royal hot-seat — runs Dunboyne Herbs, a healthcare clinic rooted in traditional Irish herbal remedies.

The business is located in the grounds of Seán’s home that he shares with his wife Tina and family on the outskirts of Dunboyne, on the Meath-Dublin border.

Beside his home and clinic is their farm, certified with the Irish Organic Association. The farm has always grown herbs and plants used in the family business.

Seán describes himself as “the fifth generation of herbalists in my family operating in Dunboyne”.

“Prior to that my family lived in Tara and were herbalists there,” he says. “In 1798 their house was burned down and they moved to Dunboyne — they took their knowledge and skills with them, and that is the legacy I inherited.

“I still use some of the herbs that they did so many generations ago, some of which are grown on the farm today, including parsley piert, equisetum or horsetail, oxeye daisy, burdock, knapweeds, mulleins and cleavers, to name a few.

“Over the years the land area under herbs has fluctuated to incorporate rotations, soil fertility and demand for specific herbs.

“We try to grow herbs that are required the following year, allowing us time to process them.

“We use 298 herbs in the clinic in total so it is not possible to grow all of them here on the farm.

"Many of the herbs we use are imported — for example to get really good-quality essential oils from plants such as lemon balm, they have to be imported from warmer climates as our sunlight is not intense enough here in Ireland.”

Seán and his five sisters grew up helping in the family business.

“Back in the day when my father was the herbalist, people were told to ‘go up to Boylans for a bottle’,” he says.

“There was no such thing as plastic so people brought their own bottles for the herbs so one of the many jobs we had was sterilising bottles.

“I also harvested various plants, so herbs were a natural part of my childhood, and that is how I learned the traditional skills of medicinal herbalism passed down through generations of my family.

“In 1960 I went to Warrenstown College and did a year of agriculture and horticulture. I loved the mixture of working with poultry and livestock, then working with plants.

“Fr Collins was in charge at that time and he used to say to me ‘are you getting all of those cures from your father?’ and he facilitated me doing a mixture of agriculture and horticulture in the college.

“After one year I said I would come home and help my father out for a few weeks; that was 1962 and I am still here today. He passed away in 1971, and for a man who was given a year to live in 1923 that was some going.





“We have harvested some great crops of herbs, but like all forms of horticulture we have had our fair share of challenges too. For years we had great plant men working with us like Jack Moran and Mick Riley and they really knew plants and how to tend them.

“I remember we tried to grow a specific plant and it always failed, then we figured out that we were getting a fungal disease because the trays were not sterilised properly, so like all walks of life many lessons were learned along the way.

“In years gone by it was easy to source herbs and we collected herbs from local places like Carton House as they had extensive lands that were not grazed or sprayed.

“Also places like the local convent allowed us to collect native herbs in their grounds, and they sort of minded the plants for us, so in that way like other traditional herbalists we are using local plants.”

The business is steeped in the tradition of his ancestors and based on the plants grown locally. On his farm Seán points out some fumitory.

“This grows in the area and was traditionally used for treating leprosy; at one time there was a leper hospital in Clonee so you will find this herb growing naturally here,” he says.

“Traditional herbalists always used local plants to treat illnesses; what has changed hugely in my lifetime is extensive travelling, which has resulted not only in changes in the types of diseases presented but also access to different herbs to treat various conditions.”

While describing himself as “just the herbalist”, Seán has been instrumental in sharing and preserving indigenous knowledge of herbal medicine globally.

In the 1970s he was one of two members from Ireland who participated on a World Health Organisation medicinal plant research committee, which lasted many years.

“I was always like a sponge for knowledge but initially I wondered what the hell I was doing on the committee, then it became clear that the aim was to acknowledge and preserve traditional practices and I felt I had something to contribute,” he explains.

“There is always the threat of traditional knowledge being misappropriated and used by pharmaceutical companies, but we still have to preserve that knowledge and promote it as a valid healing system.

“For years I worked with botanists in Trinity College and other institutions on herbs and practices that we grew and used here at Dunboyne Herbs, to document and research it.

“Many years ago, a well-respected professor said ‘Seán inherited an art-form and it became a science’, but for my ancestors this type of medicine has always been a science.

“I hope I have helped demonstrate that to the public and also to professionals in the medical and scientific communities.”

What is today called ‘foraging’ has always been widely practised by traditional herbalists.

“We collected flowers, seeds and plants from fields all over the country,” says Seán. “Farmers always had a strip of herbs in their fields so livestock could graze them.

“However, with the widespread use of chemical herbicides, that has virtually disappeared.

“Organic production is vital in the herbal business as you need purity in the crop. The sensory aspect is really important, the texture and taste of herbs illustrate the vitality of the plant… organic production methods are essential as the integrity of the plant is preserved.

“The old Irish saying ‘sometimes what can do harm can also do good’ needs to be revised. Many plants seen as weeds by farmers and eradicated have fantastic medicinal qualities.”

Seán and Tina have six children, all of whom have grown up learning about traditional herbalism, just like the generations of Boylans before them. Seán displays boundless enthusiasm and has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

“This is never work — it is what you are,” he says.

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie