Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How farming keeps Monaghan football star Darren Hughes fit and active — mentally and physically

GAA star Darren Hughes believes that looking after your body is the same as looking after your cows or machines — if you’re not giving it what it needs then it’s a slippery slope

&lsquo;I manage the workload around football fixtures&rsquo;: Dairy farmer and inter-county footballer Darren Hughes pictured on his farm in Ballinode, Co Monaghan. Photos: Seamus Farrelly Expand

Close

&lsquo;I manage the workload around football fixtures&rsquo;: Dairy farmer and inter-county footballer Darren Hughes pictured on his farm in Ballinode, Co Monaghan. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

‘I manage the workload around football fixtures’: Dairy farmer and inter-county footballer Darren Hughes pictured on his farm in Ballinode, Co Monaghan. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

‘I manage the workload around football fixtures’: Dairy farmer and inter-county footballer Darren Hughes pictured on his farm in Ballinode, Co Monaghan. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Farmers need to appreciate their own health and keep themselves checked out, says Monaghan inter-county footballer and dairy farmer Darren Hughes.

While the Ballinode native believes the “traditional bravado factor” of farmers not going to the doctor has shifted over the last 10-15 years, he says many still ignore their well-being “until it’s too late”.

Working alongside his father, Francis, on their 110ac holding, the father-of-two (daughter Ava and the newest addition to the family, son Cillian), and husband to Orla, insists on an important ethos inside the Hughes family’s farm-gate: “The work will always be done at some stage”.

Most Watched

Privacy