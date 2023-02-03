Farming

How extending his sheds helps this Kerry farmer lamb 750 ewes

Glyn Egan says, ‘One day last year there were 60 lambs born but having the right facilities makes things a lot easier’

Glyn administering a dose
Glyn Evans
Glyn with his father John on the farm
Sheep in pens
Sheep on the mountain
Glyn on his quad

Glyn administering a dose

Glyn Evans

Glyn with his father John on the farm

Sheep in pens

Sheep on the mountain

Glyn on his quad

Glyn administering a dose

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

It’s the calm before the storm for Kerry sheep farmer Glyn Egan as he prepares to lamb his 750 ewes in six weeks’ time.

Glyn who farms 720ac in Kilgarvan with the help of his father John, says that while lambing season is the busiest time of year, the extension they built to their lambing shed two years ago has taken some of the stress out of it.

