How effective is wool in the garden?

It's sustainable, biodegradable and offers a range of benefits - but not everyone's sold on gardening with wool. Hannah Stephenson finds out more.

Close

Wool mats are widely available to lay on top of flower beds beds to suppress weeds and conserve moisture.

Hannah Stephenson

With an eye on sustainability, wool is increasingly being seen as a viable ingredient in compost, twine and matting. Even old woolly jumpers can be cut up to make linings for hanging baskets, given the fact they can hold soil and retain water.

"Wool is cyclical, just like the gardening year, grows annually and has to be clipped. We grow wool well and we happen to be a nation of gardeners," says Kim Stead, founder of twool (twool.co.uk), which makes twine using wool from its local Whiteface Dartmoor sheep in the UK.

