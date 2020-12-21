Farming

How Bull McCabe's demons nearly drove author John B mad

Strong connection: Richard Harris as 'Bull' McCabe in the 1990 film The Field, which was based on a true story Expand
John B Keane Expand

Strong connection: Richard Harris as 'Bull' McCabe in the 1990 film The Field, which was based on a true story

John B Keane

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

John B Keane, the playwright, author and poet, said there were moments he thought he would go 'mad' as he tried to get inside the mind of his most infamous character, Bull McCabe.

Keane chronicled Irish rural life from the vantage point of his pub in Listowel, Co Kerry, and The Field remains his most celebrated work.

Now an RTÉ documentary, The Real Field, reveals that the story almost sent the writer over the edge.

