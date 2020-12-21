How Bull McCabe's demons nearly drove author John B mad

John B Keane, the playwright, author and poet, said there were moments he thought he would go 'mad' as he tried to get inside the mind of his most infamous character, Bull McCabe.

Keane chronicled Irish rural life from the vantage point of his pub in Listowel, Co Kerry, and The Field remains his most celebrated work.

Now an RTÉ documentary, The Real Field, reveals that the story almost sent the writer over the edge.

In the documentary, which airs on RTÉ One on December 29, John B's son Billy Keane explains: "My father told me afterwards that there was moments when he was writing The Field that he thought he would go out of his mind because he was trying to get inside the head of a murderer."

Billy recalls: "At times he felt that he was almost getting violent from it."

But he says his father was "driven to write" the story of a farmer who had a ferocious temper and such an obsession with land that he was prepared to kill for it.

He also describes the physical inspiration for the character: "One day he was just looking out here [a window above his writing desk which overlooks the town of Listowel] and he saw the physical manifestation of the Bull… a man who he thought should be Bull. And he had the stick... the way he walked, the way he stood on the street, the street was his for that few minutes as he walked into my dad's life and into the history books of Irish theatre and film."

The documentary also details a humorous disagreement between the late Richard Harris, who played Bull, and the movie's director Jim Sheridan.

The pair were said to be "at loggerheads all the time" during the making of the movie.

In the old archive footage, Harris says: "Jim wasn't so sure [about his part in the movie]. Hear this: he thought I was too aesthetic! A little flower! Harris? Too aesthetic? I mean that's a joke in itself. You'll bring down the Palladium on that remark."

He claims Sheridan instead sent the script to him to play the role of the village priest.

"I read it and said, 'Look if you are going to make a movie about Macbeth, you don't ask me to play Banquo. If you are going to make a movie about Lear, you don't ask me to play [The Earl of] Gloucester. I play Lear! I play Macbeth! So I either play the lead or I won't be in it at all."

When asked about Harris's recollection, Sheridan says the actor was known for his tall tales.

Describing Harris as a "bullsh*t storyteller" he baulks: "Richard Harris do the priest? Are you f**king mad? Noel [Pearson] might have given him that to ask him to do the script [but that's all!]"

The documentary, which is produced by Dearg Films, follows broadcaster and writer Billy Keane as he goes in search of the truth behind the real-life murder that inspired his father's celebrated play.

In 1959 Moss Moore, a wiry old bachelor farmer, was slaughtered in rural Kerry. After a 10-day search, his body was recovered hidden in a ravine outside his cottage.

The community immediately suspected Moore's nearest neighbour Dan Foley, a tall burly farmer who had been engaged in a bitter dispute with Moore over a fence.

In the documentary, Foley's only living relatives claim Dan Foley was not a murderer, despite what many suspected.

Instead they claim the murderer is still at large. In a powerful moment, Foley's nephew explains why he bought back the patch of worthless land that caused the original dispute.

"Land is in my upbringing," he says. "It is not something that you can just acquire or get. It doesn't grow. Land is land."