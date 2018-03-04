How basic preventative measures can eliminate many potential causes of farm accidents

Around 92pc of accidents involved a family member and 80pc involved the farmer, while almost all farm accidents victims required medial treatment. While the public perception is that bulls are the livestock that cause the most accidents, Mr Roche said that most fatalities are caused by cows, particularly around calving and testing time when both the farmer and animal are under pressure.

"When we look at fatalities and we look at livestock a lot of people talk about bulls, but most fatalities are caused by cows, and one of the most common times is when cows are calving so that's when you've to take the greatest care," he said.

"If you look at our claim statistics we see most injuries are caused at testing times and the loading and unloading of cattle. The farmer is under pressure, the cattle are under pressure and that's where we are seeing most of the incidents."

JJ Lenehan of Teagasc added that "you might have a quiet cow all year round but when the maternal instinct at calving time kicks in, that's when you have to be extra careful. Even a quiet animal could become aggressive." The demonstration highlighted how the tractor is one of the most dangerous pieces of machinery on your farm and that issues like stress, lack of experience, over confidence and fatigue are reasons why accidents occur.

"Breaks are the most common cause of tractor fatalities. "Human error, inexperience, not having the proper skills, fatigue, stress, not paying attention to what you're doing or if you want to get a job done extra fast can all lead to accidents happening," said Mr Roche. Both men advocated putting safety systems in place to ensure accidents don't occur.

"You need to have safe systems of work such as reverse parking your tractor or having a one-way system in your yard." Mr Reilly said housekeeping is very important. "It is very important as is good visibility and keeping the tractor clean. It's common sense," said Mr Reilly.

The men performed a demonstration which showed farmers the devastating effects a PTO shaft can have when not covered or operated safely. They also stated that children and older farmers are the most vulnerable people on Irish farms and need to be protected. "When there's an accident on the farm, it's a mother or a brother gone for life, so it's a penalty for life. Agriculture only represents 6pc of the working population but year on year we're top of the league for accidents. "Children and older farmers are where the accidents are happening. We need to get better at what we're at," said Mr Reilly.

"Be very careful with 14-year-olds driving the tractor around in the yard. "They need proper training. I'm a big believer in allowing children on the farm, they need to see livestock being born but proper measures need to be put in place."



For Stories Like This and More

Download the FarmIreland App



Indo Farming