How basic preventative measures can eliminate many potential causes of farm accidents
You are the best asset on your farm. This was the main message at the recent farm safety event held at Flynn's Machinery in Mullingar.
FBD risk management surveyors Myles Reilly and Ciaran Roche told farmers who attended the event that they can insure against everything on the farm but can't bring back a loved one.
"We talk about assets on your farm. People say to me that their diet feeder is the best asset on their farm or their rotary parlour. The best asset on your farm is you or your son or daughter - that's the most important asset on your farm," said Mr Reilly.
"It's not about insurance companies, it's about you and your family.
"It's about farmers, their sons, their daughters, brothers and cousins who have lost loved ones as a result of a farming accident and whose lives have been changed forever because of a farming accident. Nobody wants that to happen on their farm," added Mr Roche.
According to the 2017 Teagasc National Farm Accident Survey farm accidents have risen by 13pc in the last five years and by 31pc in the last 10 years. It found that between 2012 and 2017 11pc of farms had an accident and 2,814 accidents occurred.
Dairy farms had the highest accident rate at 18pc, followed by tillage at 12pc, sheep at 11pc, cattle rearing at 9pc and finishing at 8pc.
Some 42pc of accidents involved livestock and machinery accounted for 25pc, while two-thirds of accidents occurred in the farm yard.