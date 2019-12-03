How an historic west Clare cottage is being preserved

Delargy stayed with the Careys for a week that August, returning the following year for a six-week stay when dozens of ancient Irish stories and songs were documented and recorded.

That first night in Luogh was a breakthrough evening for recorded Irish heritage. Led by Johnny Carey, scores of storytellers, musicians and singers descended on the house and the door to Ireland's past was thrown open.

After being unable to secure lodgings in the village of Doolin, he found himself a bed for the night in the Carey homestead in Luogh, just a stone's throw from the Cliffs of Moher.

He would become a regular fixture at the Carey house until his death in 1980, recording more than 500 stories and seanchas there over the decades.

Ninety years later, the house where Séamus Delargy struck heritage gold still stands. Given over for use as a cattle shed in the mid-1970s, the structure is now being restored to its former glory by the Carey family, with the help of the GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme.

Johnny Carey and Séamus Delargy from the Folklore Commission, who made many visits to the Carey cottage from 1929 to 1980. Photo: Natasha Barton

While the building itself is at least 170 years old, much of the original walls, roof beams and lime mortar plaster is still intact. The structure also includes a small porch with a rare flag-stone roof.

Local farmer, and son of Johnny Carey, John Michael Carey lived in the house for more than 40 years.

"I was born in that house in 1932. My parents and my grandparents were living in the house that time as well. There was 10 living in the house when I was young. We had three generations in there - six children, parents and grandparents," he said.

"The house was a thatched house first and then it was slated. It was slated about 100 years ago.

"It was a comfortable place to grow up. A warm house, there was plenty of turf around locally. We were self sufficient, we had our own vegetables and potatoes.

"We left that house in the 1970s. It was tough leaving it, I was born and reared in it. I remember my father wouldn't move out of it. It was 1973 that we [John Michael and his wife Margaret] got married and it was in 1975 that we moved down to the new house."

John Carey in the original Carey homestead which is currently being renovated at Lough North, Doolin, Co Clare

Much of John Michael's childhood was spent in the company of heritage experts and anthropologists as the house became a beacon for lovers of Irish culture.

"He [Delargy] went down to Doolin first but no one would keep him down there [in the village]. He stayed for a week first, he came back a second time and stayed for six weeks," said John Michael.

"It was amazing that he stayed that length of time and he kept coming back again and again. He used to come down a couple of times some years."

Delargy was the first outsider to ever witness and record the stories of Doolin, but he was not the last.

Shortly after Delargy's breakthrough in the Carey kitchen, American anthropologist Conrad M. Arensberg of Harvard University came to stay in the same house in Doolin.

"They could probably see the changes that were taking place better than the people here, because they were coming and going. Whatever he did, Delargy always wanted to meet John's father, Johnny, just to talk to him especially," said Margaret Carey.

"Delargy was a very down to earth man, very easy to talk to, but he was more interested in talking to Johnny than anyone else. I remember when Mr Delargy was alive, we used get a box of chocolates each year from the Folklore Commission.

Carey home

"Conrad Arensberg used to stay for weeks and weeks as well. Delargy wrote a letter down to the house to tell them that this man from America was coming to stay. It's very interesting.

"The more you learn about the history of the house, the more you want to know."

The building is currently being totally restored by local tradespeople, using traditional methods and insuring that as much of the original materials are maintained as possible.

The work is nearing completion and the structure is expected to be fully restored in late November.

'After every storm, there was more and more damage - we were just patching it up'

Much of the work to restore the old Carey house in Doolin is being driven by John Michael's son, John Carey. While he never lived in the house, John grew up steeped in stories of its cultural significance.

The structure has been damaged by a number of recent storms, prompting John to take action earlier this year. He assembled a team of local professionals, including heritage architect Paul Conway, conservation builder Tommy Shannon and lime mortar plasterer Gerry Moloney.

This work is being supported by the Heritage Council through the GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme.

"After every storm that would come, there was more and more damage, we were just patching it up. We could see it getting worn down bit by bit. If we'd left it any longer, it was going to be a bigger and bigger job," said John.

Gerry Moloney Lime rendering the walls, watched on by Builder Tommy Shannon and Architect and Consultant Paul Conway

"We were talking about doing if for years. When the opportunity came up with the Heritage Council, it was ideal. If we had done it ourself, we wouldn't have done half the job of it.

"Tommy [Shannon] has done an outstanding job. We have restored the flags, as much of the wood as we can - everything is kept. There are not many buildings like that in the area, they are all dying out. It's nice to keep the original slate, it's nice to keep the flag and leave it as it is. It was great to get that bit of support from the Heritage Council to do it right."

Much of the material needed for this work were sourced locally, either from nearby quarries or from local suppliers. There was, however, a nationwide search to find slates which most matched the originals used on the building.

"We were very lucky with Tommy. He is brilliant. He has the expertise and knows how to do the job right. He was ringing all over the country looking for replacement slates," said John. "I sourced Gerry Moloney to do the lime mortar plastering. There were a few younger guys I could have gone for, but I know that Gerry has been doing it for years, I knew he would do it right. So that was another thing I didn't have to worry about.

"The lime mortar plastering is a special skill, so we were very lucky to find someone locally who would do it.

"We got a lot of support from the Heritage Council. They were strict, but they were good. We had good guidelines from them and we were always conscious of doing it right. It helps when you have good lads to do the work."

GLAS scheme breathing new life into traditional building skills

This year, the Heritage Council will support the conservation of close to 80 historic farm buildings across Ireland.

According to Anna Meehan, Project Manager of the GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme Project, this process is as much about supporting niche trades as conserving buildings.

The restoration of the Carey farm building in Doolin, Co Clare, required a number of older trades, including lime mortar plastering and flag-stone roof construction.

"This funding goes into skills as much as buildings. If you look at the builders who are working on the Carey building, the skills that they are employing are amazing," said Ms Meehan.

"They are doing everything they can to retain the materials that are there in the property. What you are investing in is the person, the labour and the skill. That's the way I look at it. The employment benefit is quite significant and that is important to us."

Ms Meehan is keen to point out that the scheme is about conservation and not restoration - it is about retaining the structures for future generations and not restoring it to its original form.

Funding

"The building in Doolin has never lost its use and that is very important to us. After it stopped being a family home, it was used as a shed, it's always been used for something," she said.

"Originally, that house had sash windows, for example, which have been replaced or lost over time. But it's not about putting back those windows, the windows that are on the house now are perfectly fine if the building is to be used for farm use.

"It's a conservation project, not a restoration project. We are not trying to bring the building back to a particular point in time at all."

The number of projects being overseen by the Heritage Council has increased greatly this year due to a funding boost from the Department of Agriculture.

"Normally, we can support between 40 to 70 projects, but the Department of Agriculture have very kindly invested €1.25m in the scheme this year. It would be wonderful if we could get 80 or more projects over the line this year," said Ms Meehan.

"It would be great if this could continue. The interest is there, we always have more applications than we have funding for."

* This article is indebted to the book Doolin - People, Place And Culture by the late Eddie Stack.

Indo Farming