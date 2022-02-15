How Aengus Mac Grianna is settling back on the farm after Dancing with the Stars

Aengus Mac Grianna and his dance partner, Emily Barker dancing the jive on Dancing with the Stars

Aengus Mac Grianna at his Alpaca farm near The Naul in Co Meath. Photo by Steve Humphreys 10th February 2022.

Aengus Mac Grianna at his Alpaca farm near Ashbourne, Co Meath. Pictures by Steve Humphreys.

Aengus Mac Grianna at his Alpaca farm near Ashbourne in Co Meath. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Aengus Mac Grianna is settling back into life on the farm after spending the last few months taking part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The former Six-One News presenter, who finished presenting in 2018, farms a herd of alpacas with husband Terry Gill in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

“We bought our first alpacas in 2008,” says Aengus. “We’d been thinking of ways that we could use the bit of land that had come with the house when we bought it in 2006 and Terry suggested getting alpacas, to which I responded: ‘What are alpacas?’

Aengus Mac Grianna at his Alpaca farm near Ashbourne, Co Meath. Pictures by Steve Humphreys.

Aengus Mac Grianna at his Alpaca farm near Ashbourne, Co Meath. Pictures by Steve Humphreys.

The couple started off with a few and before they knew it, they were farming a herd of 60. “They’re gorgeous animals and they’ve a beautiful temperament. People often say to me, ‘don’t they spit?’, but they only spit if they’re under threat — it’s their defence mechanism,” says Aengus.

Although neither of the men come from farming backgrounds, Aengus wasn’t totally new to it before getting his alpacas. “My mother came from a farm outside Athboy in Co Meath, and I spent a lot of time there as a child,” he says.

“My mother’s family kept cattle and grew potatoes and barley. I remember grading potatoes with the grading machine during the day and then going out to check the cattle in the evening. I loved it.”

Aengus Mac Grianna at his Alpaca farm near Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Aengus Mac Grianna at his Alpaca farm near Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Aengus and Terry recently downsized their herd from 60 to 20 alpacas.

“With work commitments, we were finding it difficult to manage such a big herd. Between keeping all their vaccinations up to date and doing all the other general maintenance with them, we just didn’t have the time, so now we have 20,” says Aengus.

The alpacas are kept out on grass all year round and thrive on a diet of pasture, hay and grain.

“One alpaca in particular is a real pet and comes straight over to me and snuggles into me when I go into the field. They’re really gorgeous animals,” says Aengus.

Aengus Mac Grianna at his Alpaca farm near Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Aengus Mac Grianna at his Alpaca farm near Ashbourne, Co Meath.

“Living on the farm was a god-send during lockdown. I felt so fortunate to live where we do, where we were still able to get outside and still have some sense of normality. Here, I could still go to my local shop and get what we needed and not feel so confined.”

Aengus started his career in RTÉ over 30 years ago after graduating from UCD in Irish, Politics and Geography. He then completed a FÁS course in writing before “repeatedly knocking on the door of RTÉ” and getting a job as a runner.

“I loved every minute of it and I think what really stood to me was the invaluable experience I got while working on each of the different news desks before becoming full-time with RTÉ News in 1999,” he says.

Aengus Mac Grianna at home

Aengus Mac Grianna at home

“I remember my grandmother, who was in her 90s at the time, being so excited and proud. As time goes on, it becomes a job, but when I look back, those are the things that I remember most.”

Taking part on Dancing With The Stars, he says, allowed him to show another, less formal and more energetic side to his personality.

“I’d been working in quite a sedentary occupation for most of my TV life so when the chance came to get more active and learn something new, I took it,” he says. “It was a fantastic opportunity and getting taught by a professional dancer, the lovely Emily Barker, is something I’m very grateful for.

“The adrenaline before the show was like the adrenaline before going live on air with the news, except this time, I had to subject myself to the judge’s comments and hope it all went well.”

Aengus made it to week five of the show before being voted off on February 6.

“I’d never danced before taking part in the show. I left on a night when I had a really good dance and received lovely comments from the judges, so I’m happy. I’ve learned that it’s so important not to let fear or regret stop you from doing something.”

Aengus Mac Grianna and his dance partner, Emily Barker dancing the jive on Dancing with the Stars

Aengus Mac Grianna and his dance partner, Emily Barker dancing the jive on Dancing with the Stars

It will soon be four years since Aengus presented his last Six-One News on St Patrick’s Day, 2018, but his career is far from over.

“I’ve been doing my master’s in International Peace Studies with Trinity and now I’m studying Conflict Mediation. I plan to work on short-term projects with NGOs in the future.”

Before Dancing With The Stars, Aengus was working as a guide at Brú na Bóinne, the prehistoric passage tombs of Knowth, Newgrange and Dowth in Meath. He hopes to do more of this in the future too.

“I don’t use the word retired. I left RTÉ so that I could up-skill and work on other projects, at a slower pace as I get older, but I’m not retired.”