How a wine bottle helped this vet replace a uterus

A red-wine theme ran through one working day, from a prolapsed uterus, a case of water intoxication and a heifer suffering with redwater

Handy tool: Vet Eamon O'Connell says: 'my short arms weren't long enough to push the womb all the way in. A wine bottle is an ideal implement as it is rounded and becomes the perfect extension to your hand'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Handy tool: Vet Eamon O'Connell says: 'my short arms weren’t long enough to push the womb all the way in. A wine bottle is an ideal implement as it is rounded and becomes the perfect extension to your hand'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Eamon O'Connell

‘Red red wine, stays close to me” – The lyrics of this song by UB40 have been stuck in my head for the past few days.

This is partly because I’m looking forward to a few well-earned days off over the summer. I will finally be able to meet up with friends and family and enjoy a glass or two in the back garden.

However, it is more to do with the fact that, on one day last week, red wine was the common theme of my calls.

