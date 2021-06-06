How a wine bottle helped this vet replace a uterus

‘Red red wine, stays close to me” – The lyrics of this song by UB40 have been stuck in my head for the past few days.

This is partly because I’m looking forward to a few well-earned days off over the summer. I will finally be able to meet up with friends and family and enjoy a glass or two in the back garden.

However, it is more to do with the fact that, on one day last week, red wine was the common theme of my calls.

The day began at 7am with a call from a panicked farmer about a suckler cow. She had calved on her own overnight, giving birth to a cracking rowan heifer calf — definitely one for the shows next summer.

However, after the calf was delivered, the cow had continued to push and had prolapsed her uterus (‘put out her calf bed’ is the colloquial term around our area).

This is one of the true emergencies in the life of a large-animal vet.

If the uterus is out too long, it can become engorged with blood and become very difficult to put back in.

Read More

Also, the longer it is out, the more likely it is to become damaged by the cow herself or other cows in the vicinity.

Luckily, in this instance, the farmer caught the cow in the act of prolapsing and rang immediately. I wasn’t too far away so I got to the farm quite quickly.

The cow was lying down when I arrived so I gave her some sedation to keep her where she was. An epidural was next on the list and once this was done, I removed the attached cleanings and cleaned the uterus.

A neat trick that I learned from another vet is to shake some salt on the prolapsed uterus just before trying to replace it; this helps to soak up fluid, reducing the size of the organ to be put back in.

Thankfully, the uterus went back in without too much effort — often, there can be up to half an hour of huffing and puffing.

The farmer was delighted but he soon had a quizzical look on his face when I asked him for a vital piece of equipment — a wine bottle.

“You hardly need a drink this early in the morning?” he asked. I told him that an empty one would do fine.

When replacing a uterus, it is vital that the organ is completely everted. Think of it like turning a quilt cover inside out: it’s not done right unless the corners are turned as well.

In this case, my short arms weren’t long enough to push the womb all the way in. A wine bottle is an ideal implement as it is rounded and becomes the perfect extension to your hand.

Once I was satisfied that the womb had been correctly replaced, we stitched up the vagina and administered some pain relief and antibiotics.

Read More

The cow was snoozing in the background (still under the effects of the sedation).

“I was often like that myself after a few glasses,” grinned the farmer, in great form now that the emergency had been resolved.

The next call was from a farmer who had gone to check a bunch of recently turned-out calves. They were lying down comfortably and began to get up when he approached.

What he saw next made him call the clinic immediately.

“It’s like red wine coming out of them,” he said.

Initially, I was stumped. When I examined the calves that had been seen passing the dark-red urine, I didn’t find what I expected.

None of them had high temperatures and they didn’t seem ‘under pressure’.

The only thing amiss that I could see was that they were slightly dehydrated.

It was only after a long chat with the farmer that we got to the root of the problem. The calves had been turned out to grass four days earlier and the weather was nice and warm.

The farmer remarked that, two days previously, they were doing a bit of bawling and, after surveying them for a while, he found out that they hadn’t discovered where the water trough in the L-shaped paddock — it was around a corner, out of sight.

Once they found the water, they all drank and drank until they were full.

As odd as it may sound, this was a case of water intoxication, seen where calves are exposed to ad-lib water after a short period of restriction.

In effect, the body’s response is to dilute the blood by sucking in the excess water — a consequence of which is red urine.

Thankfully, this was a mild case and all calves responded well to treatment. Still, it’s a reminder to make sure all animals have access to fresh, clean water at all times.

The rest of the day was largely uneventful until the last call of the day, a heifer that was “down in herself”.

As I got out of the jeep beside the crush, the heifer urinated — it was like a fine red wine.

No prizes for guessing what the issue was: redwater, a tick-borne disease whose symptoms include a high temperature, weight loss, diarrhoea, anaemia and dark red urine.

This heifer was quite sick and needed a blood transfusion. A suitable donor was found — a quiet cow that wasn’t in calf.

The heifer also received some anti-inflammatories and oral fluids, as well as imidocarb. This has a particularly long withdrawal period so always talk to your vet before using it.

The heifer should make a decent recovery. But I still haven’t managed to relax with a glass of red wine. Soon…

Read More





Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary