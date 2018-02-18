The sister of a farmer who died in an ambulance while en route to hospital from Waterford to Cork last year, was among the 2,000 people who took part in a march campaigning for 24/7 cardiac services for the south east last weekend.

'His death wasn't necessary' says sister of young farmer who died on way to hospital

Thomas Power (40) was a beef and suckler farmer in Bell Lake, Co Waterford. His death shocked the nation last summer when it emerged that he was transferred from University Hospital Waterford (UHW) to Cork University Hospital (CUH) because its catheterisation lab was closed for the weekend.

His sister Catherine Power told FarmIreland that she believes Thomas “would have survived” if he had access to a cath lab and that’s why she was one of the 2,000 who took part in the March at UHW on Saturday. “His death wasn’t necessary. We never got to say goodbye to him properly. He would've survived if the cath lab was open. Our lives are so different now,” she said.

“We need a 24/7 service. There’s a huge demand for it. I’d go on a hunger strike just to get one. "We want a 24/7 cath service in the south-east by the time Thomas' first anniversary comes around on June 18. We won't accept anything less"