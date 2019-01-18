A small herd of cows abandoned more familiar rural surroundings for a stroll through a Co Tyrone town.

Herd of cows go walkabout in Co Tyrone town

A bemused motorist parked his vehicle to capture footage on his mobile phone of the cattle on Wednesday as they trotted their way through the streets of Omagh.

The footage showed a very confused looking gentlemen, who looks like he doesn't quite believe his eyes, standing in the doorway of an architect's office in Homeview Terrace.

One of the bovine invaders appeared to have a tyre around its head.

The video, which has been viewed more than 72,000 times since it appeared on the Ulster Herald's Facebook page, has attracted lots of sympathetic comments as well as a few wry remarks, but mostly made people chuckle.