Healthier fry-ups: Scientific breakthrough cuts cancer risk from bacon

Northern Irish food manufacturer Finnebrogue claims its Naked Bacon product is completely free of nitrites, preservatives, E numbers and all allergens.

Many types of processed meat such as bacon and sausages contain nitrites and nitrates, which are salts from chemical or natural sources added as a preservative, an anti-microbial agent and a colour fixative.

It said one possible reason was that nitrites in the body can form carcinogenic compounds called nitrosamines that can damage DNA.

Finnebrogue said it worked with a Spanish chemist to develop the new flavouring from natural Mediterranean fruit and spice extracts and apply it to British bacon for UK consumers for the first time.

A growing number of farmers and butchers have started to offer nitrate and nitrite-free bacon over recent years, but Finnebrogue believes its product is the first to look and taste like traditional bacon and maintain a similar shelf life.