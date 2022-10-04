Harking back to the Iron Age: meet the Dublin blacksmith working with ore from the bog

Colm Bagnall is one of only a few blacksmiths in the country who can still use iron ore from the bog to make iron.

Although he mainly works in the more modern area of architectural metalwork, he came across the “ancient but addictive” practice of collecting ore from the bog and smelting it to make iron when he attended a furnace festival in Galway a few years ago.

“They were using a bloomery furnace made from clay and they were using charcoal as a fuel,” he says. “It was all bringing the simplest elements together to produce something, just like they did back in the Iron Age when this was the norm.

Expand Close Colm with arrows made from bloomery iron ore from the bog / Facebook

Colm with arrows made from bloomery iron ore from the bog

“There’s very few people capable of making iron any more — just 10 or so in the country.”

Iron ore is produced readily in most bogs across the country, according to Colm, and it’s easily identified and collected.

“If you’re ever walking in the bog during the day and you come across water in the bog that has turned orangey or rusty, that’s iron ore,” he says. “It has rust in it (iron oxide) and the water brings it through the ground.

“The ore grows in the bog in a crystal-type form. If you drive a steel bar through the bog, in some places you will hear a screech, and that’s iron ore you’re hitting.

“In other places the iron ore has risen to the top — it will just be lying on top of the ground like rust.”

Iron ore is easier to see in bogland that has been drained, Colm says, because “the ore turns to a dust when it’s dried”.

Expand Close Colm at work / Facebook

Colm at work

Although bog ore is 91pc iron, according to Colm, the process for turning it into iron and working with it to create a product is much longer and more labour-intensive than the blacksmithing methods generally used today.

“The (bloomery) iron is very liquidy on its surface and it’s spongy and soft when you take it from the furnace,” he says.

“So to make it usable you have to forge it down to force out any impurities and get it to a dense bar.

“Working with bloomery iron is a whole skill-set that has been lost in modern-day Ireland.

“We as blacksmiths have been used to buying 20 or 30ft lengths of iron that is ready for forging, whereas bloomery iron is in a very raw condition and it has to be forge-welded a few times before it becomes usable.

Expand Close Colm with an iron ore coin / Facebook

Colm with an iron ore coin

“I used to dismiss it and think ‘why would you want to go back to iron ore?’ but when you start to use it, it becomes a little bit addictive.

“I wouldn’t like to have to make a living out of iron ore, though.”

Colm, who grew up on a small farm in Tallaght, Co Dublin, says his interest in blacksmithing and making things stems back to his childhood.

“My father was a cattle farmer who broke into the machinery business,” he says. “I’m the last of seven children and I just about remember the cows going and the machinery taking over.

Expand Close Products made from iron ore harvested from the bog / Facebook

Products made from iron ore harvested from the bog

“There was always machinery lying around the home farm and I was always fixing or making something — I was more geared towards making things rather than being academic.”

After he finished school, Colm worked in a range of metalwork and blacksmithing roles, having completed an apprenticeship, and went on to open his own business — Bushy Parks Iron Works — in 1990 with his friend Edward Bisgood.

“We did a lot of work for very little money in the early years, we just had a thirst to learn and do more,” he says.

Expand Close Items made from iron ore by Colm / Facebook

Items made from iron ore by Colm

“As time went on we became more proficient and took on employees in 1995. The business has grown since and we have quite a few talented people working with us now, from metalworkers and metal fabricators to painters and finishers.

“Blacksmithing attracts a different type of professional — people who are interested in making something.

“As a blacksmith you will always remember the first pair of tongs you made to hold hot metal. Tongs are always one of the first things a blacksmith makes and they will make plenty of them as time goes on.

Expand Close Colm with metal tongs made from bloomery iron ore / Facebook

Colm with metal tongs made from bloomery iron ore

“Over the years I’ve also made a few farm implements. People often ask us to make hammers, tongs, chisels and tools. Tooling for basket weavers and leather workers is very popular.

“We work primarily in steel, but we do a lot of restoration jobs using wrought iron. We make a lot of steel stairs and steel railings for houses and other buildings.

“At the moment we’re working on restoring the Ely Arch gates — the 18th-century arch was originally the entrance to Rathfarnham Castle.

Expand Close Colm in his forge / Facebook

Colm in his forge

“We’re also getting ready to make hand-railings for the Liffey Walls. We were asked by Dublin City Council to do the job so we’ll start work on that in the next week or so.”