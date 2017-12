"And so this is Christmas, and what have you done," go the opening lines to the well-known John Lennon Christmas hit 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)'. In my humble opinion, it is one of the worst songs ever written.

Only that it came from the pen of the great Beatle himself, it would have remained undiscovered, unplayed, unheard and consigned to the musical dust bin where millions of similar bedsit dirges lie in merciful and eternal silence. If any ordinary mortal had approached a record company with that awful piece of codswallop, he or she wouldn't have made it past the key-change in the first verse before being shown the door.

Fans of the American sitcom, Friends, or those with kids who watch endless reruns of the show will be familiar with the character Phoebe, a gormless singer-songwriter with an inflated sense of her own talent - a legend in her own lunchtime. The aforementioned Lennon song sounds like something Phoebe might have penned in one of her less inspired moments. With that off my chest, I feel better. I've wanted to say it for years, but fear of incurring the wrath of hordes of Beatlemaniacs has deterred me. Thankfully I'm at that stage in life where I don't care anymore. While I'm a keen admirer of Mr Lennon's work, I regard 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)' as proof that even the most talented are capable of drivel. The song's success as a Christmas hit also proves that millions of people are not only willing to listen to drivel, but are prepared to pay for it on an annual basis.

Now that I'm on a bit of a bah-humbug roll, maybe I should continue. Another of my Yuletide yuks is Christmas pudding. For years I've been very mannerly and polite and told lies about this. Now I'm going to tell the truth - I don't like Christmas pudding. I will admit that, aesthetically, it is very pleasing - it looks lovely, there is nothing as visually redolent of Christmas as the sight of a plump conical pud with a sprig of holly on top. Wreathed in the ephemeral blue cloak of combusting alcohol, it is as Christmas as a carol. However, the ingredients that make up the thing are shrouded in a mystery worthy of Fatima. At a guess, the rich dark mound has fruit and flour and nutmeg and eggs and treacle and whatever else can be found in the rusty USA biscuit box that holds an array of seasonings and spices. These exotic ingredients see daylight but once a year when they are flung in fists-full into a big bowl where the viscous mix is twisted and turned until the twister and turner develops bulging biceps of Schwarzenegger-esque proportions.