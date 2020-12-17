Farming

Growing hemp and keeping unusual cattle in the hills of Wicklow


Edward with some of the hemp products produced on the farm.

David Medcalf

The Hanbidge farm in the townland of Englishtown near Baltinglass is natural sheep rearing countryside.

According to John Hanbidge who started tending the land here in 1977, it has just a few inches of clay overlaid on a foundation of sand. As a result, the fields are so well drained that the grass is likely to burn up in anything resembling a dry spell.

Add in the fact that the holding is at an altitude of 600 feet or so, with an aspect that faces into the prevailing south-westerlies, and it is clear that stock here require a touch of hardiness.

