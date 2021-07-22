Growers ‘horrified’ by Department plans to maintain peat imports

Peat imports have been recommended as part of the solution to supply crisis

Huge disappointment and frustration has been expressed at recommendations set out by three Departments – Environment, Agriculture and Housing – on solving Ireland’s horticultural peat sector crisis that has placed 17,000 rural jobs at immediate risk.

This week officials told the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee that the widespread importation of peat into Ireland, access to a stockpile of peat unsuitable for mushroom growing, and allowing some restricted small-scale harvesting are all part of the solution to the impending national shortage of horticulture peat.

John Neenan, chairman of Growing Media Ireland (GMI) said: “Our members are hugely concerned with the recommendations set out by the three Departments.

“Peat importation is the central aspect of the solution being considered, despite the fact that no Department has assessed the environmental impact of peat harvesting in the countries from which this peat will have to be imported, nor the environmental impact of transporting the peat to Ireland for use here.

“The suggestion of providing access to stockpiles of peat harvested several years ago that is totally unsuitable for crops such as mushrooms, and permitting limited, small-scale harvesting, will be completely insufficient in meeting demand for horticultural peat.

“The only result of this approach will be a widespread national shortage of horticultural peat by September and subsequent jobs losses across the midlands and the west,” he said.

GMI, which is the representative group of the majority of horticultural peat and growing media producers in Ireland, says the only workable solution is “an immediate lifting” of restrictions on peat harvesting for 2021 to avoid a shortage this year and next.

At committee chairperson Jackie Cahill (FF) told the officials: “To concede that importation is part of the solution here is absolutely inexcusable from a department official. I’m horrified to say that we are going to concede that we can’t produce peat here for organic industries.

“You better go back to the blackboard because what you’re saying here today is not a solution. I know we have to go back to our ministers and back to the ministers we will be going. What we are hearing here today is totally unacceptable.”

The Tipperary TD has written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin to highlight his “pressing concerns” for the future of the industry.

In the letter he said: “The current peat importation policy is achieving nothing in the battle against climate change as peat is still being harvested elsewhere and then shipped across the continent.

"All this is going to do is force industries to relocate out of this country, resulting in the loss of economic activity and jobs in rural Ireland.”

He urged his party leader to intervene “as a matter of absolute priority”.

Hypocritical

IFA president Tim Cullinan described the recommendation on peat imports as “deeply hypocritical” in the context of climate action policy.

"The three ministers need to get together and sort this out. We need political leadership here. We are sick of everyone blaming everyone while small growers and substantial businesses who provide a lot of employment are being put out of business by our Government. It’s a total travesty.

“Last week growers built a display outside the National Convention Centre with the message, ‘No Peat, No Produce’. The Irish Government is destroying the Irish horticulture sector it so lauded in its programme for Government.”

“Without immediate Government intervention to allow the harvesting of peat, the Irish horticultural sector faces wipeout. The Ministers in charge here have to step in to save the sector. The situation is now beyond serious,” he said.

Following last week’s IFA protest, Minister Pippa Hackett’s office released a statement that claimed that a stock of Irish peat that would alleviate the immediate issue may have been secured.

When asked for further detail and clarity on this alleged stockpile of peat a spokesperson for the minister said: "As stated by the Minister, there have been some indications from both growers and industry that certain domestic peat stocks may have been secured. However given that such supply is a commercial matter, she is not in a position to comment further.”

Ireland’s horticultural peat sector has experienced extreme challenges over the past 22 months, following a September 2019 High Court ruling that means harvesting of peat from Irish bogs greater than 30 hectares requires navigating a complex licencing and planning regime.

This has resulted in horticultural peat harvesting on Irish bogs all but ceasing, while current reserve supplies will be exhausted by September.