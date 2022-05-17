Group told hill farmer they would gut him ‘like a fish’

Almost half of hill farmers have been abused by the public trying to get on to their land. Photo: Alf Harvey

Over 40pc of hill farmers have received abuse from someone wishing to access their lands, while some 38pc have felt threatened by leisure users on their land.

The statistics were outlined by the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) from a survey it is currently conducting with their membership on public access.

The group said the survey highlighted the vulnerable position many landowners are in when it comes to dealing with members of the public looking to access their lands.

National Vice President Phelim Molloy said the INHFA is “very concerned” that a sizable minority of their members have been abused and felt threatened.

He said colourful language and aggressive behaviour are “quite normal from walkers when asked to not bring their dogs, with farmers often told in no uncertain terms that their dog would not bother sheep and to mind their own business”.

Mr Molloy said “the clear threats” made against farmers were even more concerning.

“Here, we have seen a farmer that challenged a group who had dogs without leads being told ‘that they would do it again and take care of any locals that tried to stop them’,” he said.

On another occasion, a farmer was told by a group that “they’re going home for a gun to shoot my cattle and a knife to gut me like a fish”.

Another issue that featured quite prominently in the survey was what he described as “thrill seekers” with off-road vehicles such as scrambler bikes, quads and all terrain 4x4s.

“These people see hill land as their playground and are quite willing to smash gates, tear down fences and destroy pathways, with no regard for the landowners or the habitats these farmers are trying to protect,” said Mr Molloy.

Concerns around hunting and wild camping were also highlighted.