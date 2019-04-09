A majority of farmers are unwilling to allow greenways on their land, irrespective of compensation, new research has revealed.

Greenway backlash: Majority of farmers against greenways regardless of compensation

The findings come as the Government rolls out ambitious plans to construct an extensive network of off-road walking and cycling routes across Ireland.

However, land acquisition has proven challenging in some rural areas with bitter disputes developing in some parts over suggestions of compulsory purchase orders being used.

The study conducted jointly by researchers in the Whitaker Institute at NUIG Galway and Teagasc used data from the Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) of Ireland, to explore farmers’ willingness to participate in greenway development.

Waterford Greenway

Those in-the-market and conditionally willing to allow a greenway on their land constituted only 46pc of those surveyed.

Of the farmers willing to participate in greenway development, the mean (once-off) payment they said they would require was €56,000 per kilometre of greenway length.

The research found that farmers’ main concerns over greenways were insurance, impact on farming operations and nuisance/crime.

The research also suggests farmers with higher farm earnings are less likely to accept a greenway on their land with concerns over the impact on farm operations to the fore.