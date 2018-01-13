It's not every day you'd expect to see the cast of Father Ted, Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars in the same vicinity, not to mention that they'd all be dressed in wellies.

Giving it plenty of welly for a good cause in Kilkenny

But that was very much the case at the 38th Annual Castlecomer Wellie Race which took place on New Year's Day.

Floats carrying locals dressed as well-known characters such as 'Mrs Doyle' and The Last Jedi crew paraded down the streets of the Kilkenny town at 1pm before the wellie race event, which has been taking place since 1981. Committee member Paul Brophy told the Farming Independent that the first wellie race in the area was originally initiated by "local men of the land" looking to work off their Christmas dinner.

"It began 40 years ago when a group of local men of the land decided they'd do a cross-country run to work off the turkey and ham they'd eaten on Christmas Day," he says. "It originally took place on St Stephen's Day and the men completed the run the only way they knew how - wearing wellie boots."