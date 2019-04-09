Farm Ireland
Gardai who pulled over van found more than they bargained for when they opened the back door

Stock picture
Stock picture

Sarah Slater

Gardai who pulled over the male driver of a van for using his phone while driving found a little more than they bargained for when they opened the back door.

Inside was a pony tied to both sides of the van by a head collar discovered by officers from the Garda Commercial Vehicle Unit Dublin on Monday afternoon. 

Officers also found that there were no tax nor NCT test discs displayed on the vehicle on the Naas dual carriage way.

On the official An Garda Síochána twitter feed officers wryly posted: “ This is a bit much! It will cost more than a couple of bucks for this spur of the moment decision.

“No point in trying to hoof it now. Garda Commercial Vehicle Unit Dublin seized van for no tax and test.”

In a statement the garda press office said: “This (incident) occurred yesterday at 4:50pm on the N7. A male driver was using a phone (and was) stopped. 

Picture: An Garda Siochana
Picture: An Garda Siochana

“No discs displayed. Vehicle seized. The  was horse handed over to DSPCA.”

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) are now looking after the pony.

Ending their tweet, Gardai wryly added: “Driver won’t be riding into the sunset!”

Many members of the public took to twitter to air their annoyance. One posted: “….if we focused on the appalling way many horses are kept in this country and has some perspective we might achieve something.

Others added: “The poor horse looks terrified, “ and “How blessed we are to have DSPCA, who continue to do amazing work - caring and kind. Thank you.”

Online Editors

