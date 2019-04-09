Gardai who pulled over van found more than they bargained for when they opened the back door

Gardai who pulled over the male driver of a van for using his phone while driving found a little more than they bargained for when they opened the back door.

Inside was a pony tied to both sides of the van by a head collar discovered by officers from the Garda Commercial Vehicle Unit Dublin on Monday afternoon.

Officers also found that there were no tax nor NCT test discs displayed on the vehicle on the Naas dual carriage way.

On the official An Garda Síochána twitter feed officers wryly posted: “ This is a bit much! It will cost more than a couple of bucks for this spur of the moment decision.

“No point in trying to hoof it now. Garda Commercial Vehicle Unit Dublin seized van for no tax and test.”

In a statement the garda press office said: “This (incident) occurred yesterday at 4:50pm on the N7. A male driver was using a phone (and was) stopped.

Picture: An Garda Siochana

“No discs displayed. Vehicle seized. The was horse handed over to DSPCA.”

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) are now looking after the pony.