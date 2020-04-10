Gardaí turn farmer back after journey to collect animal ruled not-essential

A farmer in Meath was ordered to return home after they ruled his journey to collect an animal was not essential travel.

Stopped at a checkpoint yesterday the farmer insisted his journey to Cavan to collect an animal was essential.

However after Garda enquiries were made, it was ruled it wasn't essential.

The farmer was directed to return home.

"We are trying to do our part to stop the spread of this virus. Please stay at home, especially this Easter Weekend. Only ESSENTIAL journeys to be made and stay within 2km from your home if exercising," a Garda spokesperson said..

Agriculture and fishing are deemed essential services and are exempt from the current directive to stay at home until April 12th.

This includes farmers, farm labourers, farm relief service workers and others involved directly or indirectly in crop and animal production and related activities (including veterinary services), and workers involved in fishing.

However, this relates to essential work only.

