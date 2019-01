Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny along with Department of Agriculture carried out enquiries in relation to animal neglect on a farm in Thomastown recently.

However, on the inspection they came across a ewe just after giving birth to a lamb unable to get out of a pit.

Sgt Griffin from Thomastown Garda Station climbed down and retrieved the lamb and delighted to report both animals are now safe and well!

Picture: Kilkenny/Carlow Gardai