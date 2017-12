A driver had a lucky escape after smashing into a flock of sheep in Co Donegal.

Gardai appeal to farmers after man ploughs into flock of sheep

The motorist struck the sheep just after 3am on the N13 dual carriageway outside Letterkenny today (Mon) at 3.30am.

Three of the straying sheep were killed instantly when the man's Vauxhall Astra car ploughed into the straying sheep. The man was not injured but was left shaken by his ordeal and his was undrivable after the collision.

The sheep have now been removed and Gardai in Letterkenny have appealed for the owner of the dead animals to come forward. A Garda spokesman appealed to farmer's to ensure that their animals do not stray onto public roads.