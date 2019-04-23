Gardai appeal for witnesses into Donegal wildfires amid claims it started deliberately

Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses amidst local speculation that yesterday's huge wildfires in Co Donegal may have been started deliberately.

Hundreds of acres of land around the villages of Loughanure and Annagry were destroyed following the blaze which started at 6am.

Up to 15 units of the Donegal Fire Service, supported by the Civil Defence, the Air Corp, soldiers and hundreds of brave locals fought the fires for hours.

The fires, which destroyed one holiday-home and damaged vehicles, were finally brought under control late on Monday evening.

However, there are no local reports that at least one of the fires, a blaze in the Belcruit area, may have been started deliberately.

Although Gardai say they have no evidence so far to suggest the fires were started deliberately, they have appealed for witnesses if anybody noticed anybody acting suspiciously early on Monday morning in the area.

As part of their investigation, Gardai are today (Tues) carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the Loughanure area.

Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle of Milford Garda Station said they are appealing for any information which could help them with their investigation into the blaze.