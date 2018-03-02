Gallery: Farmers struggle through snow drifts as lambing and calving continues

Many parts of the country are without power this morning after a deluge of snow in some areas while others are struggling to cope with having so much stock indoors, as lambing and calving continues.

Farmers were advised to keep out of the worst of the blizzard and Met Eireann has advised that snowfall will continue today across Munster, Leinster and parts of Connacht in strong easterly winds; scattered snow showers in the northwest of the country. Remaining cold with highest temperatures of -1 to 2 degrees.

Snow showers on Saturday will gradually turn back to rain or sleet through the day as temperatures improve slightly; highs of 2 to 5 degrees. Easterly winds will continue to decrease but will still remain gusty.