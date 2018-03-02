Gallery: Farmers struggle through snow drifts as lambing and calving continues
Farmers around the country continue to battle the elements as snow and ice with parts of the country still on high alert.
Many parts of the country are without power this morning after a deluge of snow in some areas while others are struggling to cope with having so much stock indoors, as lambing and calving continues.
Farmers were advised to keep out of the worst of the blizzard and Met Eireann has advised that snowfall will continue today across Munster, Leinster and parts of Connacht in strong easterly winds; scattered snow showers in the northwest of the country. Remaining cold with highest temperatures of -1 to 2 degrees.
Every dark cloud has a silver lining ☃️Posted by FarmIreland.ie on Thursday, March 1, 2018
Snow showers on Saturday will gradually turn back to rain or sleet through the day as temperatures improve slightly; highs of 2 to 5 degrees. Easterly winds will continue to decrease but will still remain gusty.
Blizzard born, Aga warmed with a little help from @farm_ireland pic.twitter.com/SBTLiLwnjA— Zwartbles Ireland (@ZwartblesIE) March 2, 2018
Sean Hogan, chair of the National Emergency Co-Ordination group, said that the worst isn't over yet as Status Red level warnings remain in place.
Even at the home of the greenstuff they dream of a white one ☃️ They're all happy to be in on Siobhán Hurley's farm in Cork Posted by FarmIreland.ie on Wednesday, February 28, 2018
"The blizzard conditions have passed but there is still heavy snow and strong winds, but it's not in the blizzard-style conditions that we had last night so we have withdrawn the advice that people need to shelter indoors.
Completely snowed in today on the Dunne farm in Co Westmeath ❄ Leah DunnePosted by FarmIreland.ie on Thursday, March 1, 2018
"That was based on public safety but people still need to keep off the roads this morning. The only people on the roads today should be the transport and infrastructure people and the council who are out gritting the roads," Mr Hogan told RTE's Morning Ireland.
Current mood on the farm ...... #Hadenoughsnow #BeastFromTheEast #snow #ireland pic.twitter.com/RMIWTDCxUI— Boyne Valley Cheese (@Boynevalleyblue) March 1, 2018