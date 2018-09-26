Farm Ireland
GAA players and physios turn to cow medicine to ease aching limbs

GAA players taking part in the TG4 Underdogs series are also using the cream to soothe their limbs during their gruelling training schedule.(stock picture)
Claire Fox

GAA players and physiotherapists are among a growing number of people turning to a humble veterinary product which is being hailed for its medicinal applications in humans.

Uddermint, which is traditionally used by dairy farmers to soothe the udders of cows suffering from mastitis, is being used by people to treat everything from sore muscles to chest and sinus infections.

Tipperary-based vet Eamon O’Connell said the cream doesn’t contain any “magical miracle veterinary ingredient” but is aware of farmers and non-farmers who swear by its healing qualities.

“From looking at the bottle it just contains liniment and peppermint oil. I know lots of dairy farmers who swear by it to treat the cow’s quarters for mastitis. They say it heats up the body  and gets the blood flowing,” said Eamon.“There’s a guy we know who does cross-fit training and he uses it for his limbs. I know

people use it for chest infections as well. It’s like VapoRub, it clears and opens up the sinuses.”

A spokesperson for Cleanline Farm Services in Tipperary town said they have been stocking the product for around 20 years and that customers from all walks of life come in to purchase Uddermint.

“It’s mostly dairy farmers who come in to buy it, but we get lots of physiotherapists and people with arthritis coming in to purchase it — and dog owners looking to treat their pets sore limbs.  It’s been in the country for 20 years, but has really kicked off the last few years,” he said.

Demand

“There’s lots of demand and it has a nice peppermint scent which always helps. It’s very hot and gets deep in to the limbs.”

GAA players taking part in the TG4 Underdogs series are also using the cream to soothe their limbs during their gruelling training schedule.

This isn’t the first case of animal products being used by humans. US-manufactured Mane ‘n Tail shampoo and conditioner products can be used on animals as well as humans to encourage stronger and healthier hair.

Medical experts caution that people should always consult their doctors before using any products not specifically prescribed for human usage.

Online Editors

