Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

From getting fitter to expanding, from solar power to work-life balance – five farmers reveal their New Year’s resolutions

Family man: Niall Moore, who bought two Lely robots so that he could spend more time with his children, on his farm at Benvoy, Annestown, Co Waterford. Photo: Peter Murnaghan Expand
John Parke on his Donegal farm with one of his rare-breed flock Expand
Michael Healy on his Wicklow farm. Photo: Dave Barrett Expand
Éanna Diffley with his wife Therese and son Liam on his Roscommon farm. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand
Niall says 'every day is a school day' Expand
Geraldine Keenan and her daughter Eimear on the family farm near Ballindine, Co Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan Expand

Close

Family man: Niall Moore, who bought two Lely robots so that he could spend more time with his children, on his farm at Benvoy, Annestown, Co Waterford. Photo: Peter Murnaghan

Family man: Niall Moore, who bought two Lely robots so that he could spend more time with his children, on his farm at Benvoy, Annestown, Co Waterford. Photo: Peter Murnaghan

John Parke on his Donegal farm with one of his rare-breed flock

John Parke on his Donegal farm with one of his rare-breed flock

Michael Healy on his Wicklow farm. Photo: Dave Barrett

Michael Healy on his Wicklow farm. Photo: Dave Barrett

Éanna Diffley with his wife Therese and son Liam on his Roscommon farm. Photo: Brian Farrell

Éanna Diffley with his wife Therese and son Liam on his Roscommon farm. Photo: Brian Farrell

Niall says 'every day is a school day'

Niall says 'every day is a school day'

Geraldine Keenan and her daughter Eimear on the family farm near Ballindine, Co Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Geraldine Keenan and her daughter Eimear on the family farm near Ballindine, Co Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

/

Family man: Niall Moore, who bought two Lely robots so that he could spend more time with his children, on his farm at Benvoy, Annestown, Co Waterford. Photo: Peter Murnaghan

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

As a new year rolls in, it’s a good time to look back on the year that’s been and think about what you’d like to do and achieve in the year ahead.

Around the world, people are compiling their fresh list of New Year’s resolutions, and it’s no different in agriculture.

Most Watched

Privacy