From getting fitter to expanding, from solar power to work-life balance – five farmers reveal their New Year’s resolutions

As a new year rolls in, it’s a good time to look back on the year that’s been and think about what you’d like to do and achieve in the year ahead.

Around the world, people are compiling their fresh list of New Year’s resolutions, and it’s no different in agriculture.

Here we speak to five farmers who are vowing to make a few changes both on and off the farm.

Putting more focus on the work/life balance which sometimes takes a back seat for farmers, is top of the list of priorities for some, while others hope to reduce their inputs and maximise their outputs over the course of 2023.

‘I plan to bring in solar PV electricity generation’

Niall Moore

Dairy farmer, Annestown, Co Waterford

Niall, who milks 130 cows on two Lely robots and is an ambassador for the National Dairy Council, hopes to continue to make his farm as energy efficient as possible while also making time to spend with his wife and children.

“My first resolution is to continue improvements on the farm and particularly look at introducing solar PV electricity generation to reduce my reliance on ‘bought-in’ power.,” he says.

Niall says 'every day is a school day'

Niall says 'every day is a school day'

“My second is to try to be an advocate for our industry through whatever I am involved in over the year, particularly through the National Dairy Council ambassador programme.

“I would also like to attend as many farm events as possible this year so that I am continuously learning and bringing new ideas home to try on my own farm. Every day is a school day.

“On a personal note, I have signed up for a local 10-mile run in February (John Treacy 10 Mile) so I plan on doing as much training for that as possible.

“All going well, I plan to sign up for a longer run towards the middle or end of 2023.

“My wife Susie and I have four children and a very busy family schedule so I intend to keep making time for that and enjoy it, and balance my work and my life well.”

‘I want to get my work/life balance right’

Geraldine Keenan

Suckler farmer, Claremorris, Co Mayo

​Focusing on her work/life balance is top of Geraldine’s list of resolutions, followed closely by reducing farm inputs.

“The main focus on the farm for the last two or three years has been to get the plantation that my father planted over 30 years ago, harvested it,” says the mother-of-two, who previously worked in banking.

“Now that we have done that we have started to plant a new plantation so we plan on continuing to work on that.

“2023 is going to be a year of trying to improve margins and reduce input costs on our farm.

“We’re going to start with fertiliser — we want to reduce our artificial fertiliser and maximise our slurry usage as best we can.

Geraldine Keenan and her daughter Eimear on the family farm near Ballindine, Co Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Geraldine Keenan and her daughter Eimear on the family farm near Ballindine, Co Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

“We don’t finish cattle so we don’t have a huge feed bill. We’re a small beef farm and sell our stock as stores and keep all our weanlings. We cull any empty cows.

“The plan for this year is to continue operating as a closed herd as much as possible to try and reduce the risk of cross-contamination or infection.

“Personally, I want to focus on getting my work/life balance right because at the minute it’s more about work and less about life.

“When you work full-time on the farm you are self-employed and it can be really difficult to strike a proper balance, it’s not like working a 9-5.

“It’s easy to get torn between raising a family and working full-time so I am going to make structure my days and take the small opportunities for time off when they arise.”

‘We are going to genotype all our pedigree ewes and rams’

John Parke

Sheep farmer, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

​John says this year is all about improving the quality of his pedigree rare-breed flock, and farm profitability.

John, who uses embryo transfer to expand his flock of Spotted-Dutch and Badger-faced ewes, is adopting some organic principles on the farm, but has no plans of converting to an organic system.

John Parke on his Donegal farm with one of his rare-breed flock

John Parke on his Donegal farm with one of his rare-breed flock

“One of the things we are going to try and do this year is genotype all of our pedigree ewes and rams,” he says.

“We’re doing it to make them eligible for the new Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), whereby farmers are required to buy a genotype ram/5-star ram. (Genotyping is the process of finding differences in the genetic make-up of individual sheep in their DNA sequences).​

“This builds a profile for them on Sheep Ireland regarding their stars.

“I’m hoping this will improve the sale of my rams and I’ll get a better insight into how my sheep are breeding and what I can do to maximise the quality of my flock.

“It’s not cheap to genotype your stock so I hope I get paid, through the sale of my sheep, for the extra money and effort I’m putting in.

“I’m also hoping to hold a special sale, along with other breeders, at our local mart in Stranorlar, specifically for anyone who is in the new SIS and wants to buy top-quality, genotyped rams.

“It’ll be a multi-breed sale where farmers can go with confidence to find exactly what they’re looking for, genetics-wise.”

“I plan on not using any fertilisers this year and just make do with my own manure. I’m looking into using seaweed as a fertiliser as well because I’ve heard great things about it.

“The price of fertiliser has made it difficult to justify using it any more, it just doesn’t make sense for me.

“I’m not going organic but I am in ACRES so most of the pasture is categorised as ‘extensive grazing’ so I am restricted with regard to fertiliser use anyway.

“I will do more soil sampling over the year and if I feel ground is lacking something I’ll spread lime.

“I have reduced stock numbers slightly too.”

‘I want to take better care of my health and take more breaks’

Michael Healy

Sheep farmer, Roundwood, Co Wicklow

​

Last year was a busy one for Michael between keeping the farm going and changing day jobs. This year he hopes to switch up his breeding plan to “try to increase profit from sheep sales” and “take a well-earned holiday.

“I plan on crossing Cheviot and Swaledale ewes with a Blue Leicester ram.

“Last year I found that I didn’t get enough for my pure-bred lambs, for what they were, so I’m going to try breeding mules this year.

Michael Healy on his Wicklow farm. Photo: Dave Barrett

Michael Healy on his Wicklow farm. Photo: Dave Barrett

“My plan A is to get a better price for them this way and if that doesn’t work my plan B is to keep some and produce factory lambs.

“My eight-year-old daughter Evaine is very interested in horned sheep. I had been selling all the Swaledale horned ewe lambs but now I’ll be keeping them.

“It’s about keeping her as interested in the farm as possible and letting her have an input because she is the next generation coming on to take over the farm after me.

“My other, more personal New Year’s resolution is to take better care of my health and take more breaks. We have a sun holiday booked for 2023 and I’m looking forward to putting my feet up and relaxing for a while.

“Farming is a busy lifestyle and it can be easy for the days and months to pass you by without taking a proper break but I’m going to make sure I take that break this year.

“I want to get fit and healthy and get back into the shape I was in a few years ago, so I intend to make that a priority too.”

‘I’ve reached my limit of what I can sell from our farm gate so it’s time to expand’

Éanna Diffley

Mixed farmer, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Éanna has a few New Year’s resolutions to follow through this year, both on and off the farm. Eánna, who keeps sheep, turkeys and laying hens, intends to make the most of being classified as a ‘Young Farmer’ this year.

“I have a lot of plans for the farm in 2023. Last year the farm took a bit of a backseat, although we still got lots done, because my wife Therese and I welcomed our second baby into the world.

Éanna Diffley with his wife Therese and son Liam on his Roscommon farm. Photo: Brian Farrell

Éanna Diffley with his wife Therese and son Liam on his Roscommon farm. Photo: Brian Farrell

“I have only a couple of years left to avail of the Young Farmer grant, so my first priority is to take advantage of that and use it to invest in good sheep fencing to aid with rotational grazing.

“Because I’m farming on relatively small acres I have been using temporary netting, which is hugely time-consuming.

“Another thing I want to invest in is sheep-handling facilities. I upped my ewe numbers last year and I don’t have proper handling facilities for them yet.

​“I’m going to try and use the young farmer grant for this too and invest in a mobile unit because I’m farming on fragmented land and I want something I can bring with me from place to place.

“Another thing I hope to do this year is get a few small beef animals and a mobile cattle crush and penning system.

“Finally and most importantly, I doubled my laying flock of hens in 2022 so this year I hope to set up an egg-packing facility and get it certified so that I can supply local shops, restaurants and retailers with my eggs. I’ve reached my limit with what I can sell from our farm gate so it’s time to expand.

“On a personal note, my main New Year’s resolution — which I have had on my list for a couple of years now — is to stop pressing that snooze button.

“I have the best intentions every night when I’m setting my alarm that I’m going to get up really early and get a few jobs ticked off the list, but it rarely happens.

“From now on I’m either going to make a point of getting up when that alarm goes off or else I’m going to accept that it’s not going to happen and allow myself to get those few hours of extra sleep.”