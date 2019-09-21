Fr Brian Darcy: 'Why I fear for the future of rural Ireland'

We live in a fast-changing world. Ireland today bears little resemblance to the Ireland of 20 years ago.

Billions of euro have been invested in making life in the city feasible. Yet if a percentage of those billions had been spent improving rural amenities, tens of thousands of country people would have been able to remain in their area, resulting in less over-crowding in urban areas.

Imagine the effect up-to-date broadband in the heart of rural Ireland would have on our ability to work from home.

So much infra-structure has been created in cities and large towns. However, proper planning could give us a more even spread of employment. Rural Ireland would survive and cities might become manageable again.

Sadly the opposite is happening.

Rural life in the past was based on solid foundations. The traditional family farm produced healthy food, created a viable commercial base for the whole community and was the backbone of rural life. Villages were largely self-sufficient.

There was the village pub(s). They were well-run, friendly and provided the setting for sensible, social drinking.

The parish provided a church, a graveyard, a school and often a hall as well. Frequently, the church sent young priests to rural parishes, and they mixed with the younger generation and helped to keep faith alive and meaningful.

The GAA club was based on the 'pride in your parish' principle. It gave us a sense of identity, enough heroes to admire and the occasional sense of achievement when matches and titles were won.

The local GP was known to everyone and cared for his patients at all hours of the day and night.

Gardai were an influential presence; the local station was a landmark building.

Every village and small town had a bank with helpful staff, and a wise manager who knew better than any algorithm where loans deserved to be granted.

The post office, usually situated in a thriving shop, gratefully dispensed pensions and information. At one time it was the local telephone exchange as well.

With the exception of the GAA club, all the above have virtually disappeared from most rural villages - in the name of progress.

There is nothing to replace them.

Take one example.

The Catholic Church is abandoning its most loyal members because the institution insists on maintaining outdated models of priesthood and leadership.

The recent survey in Killala Diocese, 'Placing Hope in Faith', found that 81pc of its rural Catholics believed priests should be allowed to marry; 81pc felt that priests who had left to get married should be invited back to ministry.

Furthermore, 80pc said that women should be allowed to become deacons and 69pc said they should be admitted to priesthood.

Survival

That indicates a definite sign of life in this west of Ireland diocese. A local community is willing to think about its own future and to take responsibility for its own survival. Other institutions could do the same.

Hopefully, banks will put people before profits; the Gardai will recognise that the bigger the organisation, the further away from its roots it becomes; the Health Service will encourage and pay for GPs - it's the most efficient way of freeing up A&Es everywhere; and that An Post will realise it needs to concentrate on the needs of people as well as efficiency.

But the most glaring example of how rural communities are abandoned is the broadband fiasco. Broadband in rural areas is as vital as the Luas is in Dublin. Luas, rightly, expands no matter what the cost. Broadband is mired in controversy.

Broadband will enable local communities to plan their own futures. It will empower them.

I cannot expect the clock to stand still. Time changes everything. But to abandon rural Ireland to a hopeless future will be detrimental to urban Ireland as well. Their futures are intertwined forever.

The Ploughing Championships next week in Carlow will be an outstanding example of rural Ireland on show. It is rural Ireland at its sophisticated best.

I spoke to Anna May McHugh last week as she set the scene for the 88th National Ploughing Championships.

"It's all about community," she told me. "Rural Ireland is built on thriving communities. When we have healthy families and active communities, the culture and values will be maintained in a new way for a new world."

It really is as simple as that.

