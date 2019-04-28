'Forgotten people' of Ireland's Black Valley left in the dark ages

Locals in the Black Valley, Co Kerry, have had to get used to the delayed arrival of new technology.

As Ireland's most remote destination, it was the last corner of the country to be touched by electricity in 1976. It only got a telephone landline in 2007 - because of the challenging mountainous terrain. Broadband is the latest technological advancement to pass the Black Valley by.

"We usually are the last on the list - the forgotten people," local resident Susan Tangney told the Sunday Independent.

Traditions of the past are somewhat of a unique selling point for the area. The valley is well served by local jarveys who bring tourists through the area with horses and carts.

It is also a hive of activity in summer for the local boatmen carrying tourists out on the region's lakes. Cyclists also flock here. Manpower rules the day but locals bemoan the missing piece of key infrastructure.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy lives nearby. He said local businesses and the "forgotten people" are left at a disadvantage because of poor connectivity.

"All it says at home in my place is: 'cannot connect'.

"We are so dependent on it and for jobs to come around here to this area and we are damned if we don't get it. We are dependent on technology to be competitive."