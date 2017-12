Washout summers can be predicted months before the UK and Ireland get drenched thanks to a weather forecasting breakthrough, scientists say.

In a blessing - or a curse - for organisers and attendees of festivals, weddings, barbecues and countless more weather-reliant activities, the likelihood of a soaking by a summer storm can be gauged by the temperature of an area of the Atlantic earlier in the year.

A connection between springtime sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic and weather patterns over the East Atlantic during summer months was established by researchers at the University of Reading. The scientists said they have found a "strong link" between the sea temperature in March and April and the position of the jet stream in July and August.

The jet stream, a high-altitude ribbon of high-speed winds, governs the direction of storms as they travel across the Atlantic. Current seasonal models for weather over Europe struggle to make reliable long-range forecasts, particularly for rainfall.