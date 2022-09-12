Farming

Farming

Flax farmer helping revive the linen trade

Helen Keys and her husband are reviving old traditions with an eye to sustainability.

Brett Campbell

A Tyrone farmer and entrepreneur helping revive the Irish linen trade believes there is huge global demand for sustainable flax fibre.

Helen Keys (50) and her husband Charlie Mallon (52) are in their fifth year of growing flax for its fibre on their 50ac plot near Cookstown.

