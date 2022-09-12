Flax farmer helping revive the linen trade

A Tyrone farmer and entrepreneur helping revive the Irish linen trade believes there is huge global demand for sustainable flax fibre.

Helen Keys (50) and her husband Charlie Mallon (52) are in their fifth year of growing flax for its fibre on their 50ac plot near Cookstown.

The couple spotted a gap in the market when sculptor Charlie attempted to source linen packaging for one of his bronze Celtic creations, and Mallon Linen was born.

“We hadn’t realised that no one has actually grown flax for linen in Ireland for hundreds of years,” Helen says. “This is very much a case of innovation born out of naivety.”

The main obstacles they encountered was lack of machinery needed to turn the crop into fibre for use in upholstery and composites.

But now they are on the cusp of achieving their goal.

“We have a good crop, retting tanks, a scutching turbine and hecklers,” Helen says.

“We are still in trials, but this is the first year we have it to a sellable stage.”

Around 8ac worth of flax has piled up since 2018, some of which will soon be sold to spinning mills where it can be blended with wool.

Expand Close Mallon Linen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mallon Linen

“There is an unbelievably long list of people who are interested in what we are doing,” Helen says. “I have no doubt there is a big market for our product.

“It can be used to make paper, musical instruments, surfboards, rope and of course linen. “The demand is global.”

The passionate environmentalist recently attended a conference which brought big companies under the same roof as smaller businesses to help forge key partnerships.

“We have an interesting history which is interesting and important,” Helen says. “But the potential for fibre crops goes well beyond heritage linen production.”

Enquiries have been pouring in from as far away as South America.

Now that the couple have mastered the art of growing, harvesting, retting, scutching and heckling, they expect business to explode.

“We are at the start of something big,” Helen said. “It has taken us a long time — if I’d known exactly how long I might not have started — but we are totally invested now.”

Helen and Charlie are part of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, which is led by farmers across Britain and Northern Ireland. They keep six bee-hives on their farm.

The couple seek to secure positive changes in policy and alter how farming is supported by the public, and they lead by example.

Expand Close Flax machinery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Flax machinery

During the pandemic they founded another business which forges innovative routes from field to market. Source Grow emerged from frustration over the challenges faced by small growers.

“It was a lockdown business,” Helen says. “We were looking at our farm and what we could do to make it more profitable.

“We started to think; ‘this shouldn’t be so difficult’. It should be easy to get advice on what people want to buy.”

Realising the struggle was not unique to them, they set their sights on finding a solution which led to the development of a system that helps producers identify what customers are seeking.

“If farmers know what people want, then they can make better decisions about what to grow,” Helen says.

“We created a big database that shows the wide variety of crops that can be grown in Northern Ireland.

“It also lists what kind of soil they need, required rainfall and whether or not they are frost-hardy.

“That has the added benefit of allowing a farmer to look up their soil type and identify the crops best suited for their plot.”

The closure of the hospitality sector in spring 2020 came at the right time for the couple, who had just begun reaching out to local restaurants as part of a customer discovery plan.

“We wanted to speak to chefs directly,” Helen says. “They were able to give us much more time to help us solve issues they were facing in getting their hands on fresh produce.

“Some of the main problems they cited was the commitment required to build relationships with suppliers, filling out paperwork and keeping up with delivery schedules.”

Helen and Charlie already knew from experience that growers were exasperated by the same issues.

With assistance in the form of grants from Techstart NI and Innovate UK, the pair focused on moving the marketplace online.

“It means growers can list their produce and chefs can order from multiple producers in the one place,” Helen says.

“The food is picked from the farm in the morning and delivered in the afternoon of the same day.

“Every year that goes by we learn more and more about what chefs are looking for.”

The simple system allows producers to access feedback and identify trends taking the risk out of planting niche crops. It also helps farmers spin a healthy profit.

“We take 15pc commission, which is a lot less than wholesalers would,” Helen says. “But the real profit goes to growers, who get properly paid for their produce — which includes us.”

Helen, who is also entrepreneur in residence at Queen’s University, says chefs have a new appetite for local produce as a result of Brexit which she believes is good for sustainability and biodiversity.

She also grows vegetables, cereals and grass herself, and extols the virtues of chefs who care about what they cook.

“The carbon footprint is lower, there is less packaging and storage and more rotation on farms.

“It’s easier to get from Loughgall to Belfast than from Spain,” she says.

“It also promotes seasonal eating and moves us away from strawberries at Christmas.”