FJS Plant Repairs becomes Ireland’s first Kubota full-line dealer

FJS Plant Repairs is to become the first Kubota full-line dealer in the Republic of Ireland.

FJS, based at Timahoe, Co Kildare, will be responsible for Kubota tractors and ground-care equipment. FJS plans to open a second depot at a one-acre site in Naas.

“This appointment reinforces Kubota’s commitment to its customers and the market,” says Henry Bredin, general manager of Kubota (UK)’s tractor business unit.

“This partnership will also help Kubota to further strengthen its position in these important market sectors, by serving a wider cross-section of customers from one business.”

FJS was established in 1993 and has been a market leader in the sales, service and supply of mobile plant and demolition equipment in Ireland since.

Frank Smyth, managing director of FJS, says: “We believe that Kubota has tremendous potential for market growth in this area, and this move provides us with a range of tractors up to 170hp, ground-care equipment and RTVs to sell to our growing customer base.

“The integration of Kubota tractors and ground care products into our existing business is great news, both for new and existing FJS customers.

“Our long-term strategy also includes opening a third depot.”